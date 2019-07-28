×
Manchester United offered Paulo Dybala as a part of Romelu Lukaku deal, Red Devils given massive hope in Harry Maguire pursuit, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 28, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
Rumors
28 Jul 2019, 23:44 IST

United fans could get used to the Dybalamask next season
Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 28th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: July 26, 2019

#5 Manchester United offered Paulo Dybala as a part of Romelu Lukaku deal

Juventus are willing to include Dybala in the Lukaku deal
The Romelu Lukaku saga has been stretching on for ages. The gist of the story has remained the same - Manchester United are willing to sell the forward if their valuation is met, while Inter Milan are not ready to pay such a monstrous price for the Belgian. United are believed to be expecting a deal in excess of the £79m they paid Everton for Lukaku. Inter had submitted a £53.9m bid for the United No. 9, but it was rejected.

It was previously though Inter were the only club interested in the services of the Belgian, but now Juventus have joined the race. Sky Sport reports that the Serie A Champions are willing to include Paulo Dybala in a deal for Lukaku. The Argentinean has struggled to find his feet since the arrival of Ronaldo, and was largely subdued in the 2018/19 season. It is believed that only Ronaldo is indispensable at Turin, and Juventus are willing to use Dybala as a makeweight in the deal for the Belgian striker.

Italian Football Expert Adam Digby had previously stated that Dybala is most likely to be forced out of Turin this summer.

I think Dybala will be the one player who is forced to move on.
I think the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo forced Juventus to play a front three for the most of last season and the only position available to Dybala in that system is wide on the right - that doesn't suit him.
He is much more comfortable down the middle behind a conventional No 9. And he has really struggled to adapt to that this season.
It's been his poorest season since he arrived at Juventus in 2015. He only scored three goals in the league and he really is the player that has been marginalised by Ronaldo's presence.
I can fully see him moving on this summer in search of somewhere he can play his more natural role.

Manchester United are long term admirers of Paulo Dybala, so a deal involving the Argentinean could actually interest the Red Devils. However, it is also reported that Dybala himself would prefer to stay at Turin and fight for his place under Sarri. The Argentinean is currently enjoying an extended leave due to his involvement in the Copa America, but could return early from vacation to adjust himself to Sarri's methods.

