Manchester United ahead of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in race to sign 25-year-old 2022 FIFA World Cup star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly edged ahead of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the race to sign France and Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Thuram, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for Die Fohlen since arriving from Guingamp for a fee of €12 million in the summer of 2019. Operating primarily as a center-forward or as a left inside-forward, he has registered 41 goals and 26 assists in 119 games for his club.

A versatile attacker blessed with pace and directness, Thuram turned heads during last year's FIFA World Cup final due to his standout substitute cameo for France. Overall, he laid out two assists in 152 minutes of first-team action for the eventual runners-up in the Middle East.

According to La Republicca, Manchester United are in pole position to seal a move for Thuram in the winter transfer market. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is said to be a big admirer of the Sochaux youth product, who himself is keen to secure a transfer to the Premier League.

However, the Old Trafford outfit are apprehensive about dishing out €15 million for Thuram's signature, considering the nine-cap France international has six months left on his current contract. Both Bayern and Inter are leaning towards a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United are in need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier last month. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are currently their only options.

Thuram, on the other hand, has opened the 2022-23 campaign on a positive note. So far, he has scored 13 goals and contributed four assists in 17 matches across all competitions for Daniel Farke's side.

Louis Saha issues warning to France pair over potential Manchester United move

Speaking to Paddy Power, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha issued a warning to the two up-and-coming France strikers, claiming that the pair should be cautious about moving to Old Trafford. He said:

"Both Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani made a brilliant contribution to the World Cup final against Argentina in very difficult circumstances. They maintained their composure in crucial moments of the game, and showed that they are really great players."

Sharing his thoughts about the Red Devils, Saha continued:

"At this moment, young players moving to Manchester United need to be cautious because we have seen some good players struggle at United. I'm not saying they shouldn't join because of that, but it's a difficult time. It's not enough to just be a good player or in good form."

