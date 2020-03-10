×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Manchester United and Bayern Munich's European matches to be played behind closed doors following coronavirus outbreak

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
Modified 10 Mar 2020, 23:38 IST

Chelsea v FC Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Chelsea v FC Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Fresh reports coming out of England and Germany claim that Manchester United v Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub (LASK)and Bayern Munich v Chelsea at Linz and Munich will be played behind closed doors, responding to the outbreak of coronavirus. Confirming the news, Manchester United released a statement saying:

The Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober has announced that all public events in the country with more than 500 people would be cancelled until mid-April. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have also announced that their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Chelsea would also be played behind closed doors. The match which is to be played on 18th of March will have no spectators in the stands.

The Bavarians have also announced that the fans will receive a full refund following the decision. The German champs lead the Londoners 3-0 following the first leg. Recent events have led Football Associations all over Europe into postponing the games or taking preventive measures to safeguard the interests of fans and players.

Earlier last week, Italy's top of the table clash between Juventus and Inter Milan too was played with zero supporters in the stadium. Subsequently, the whole country of Italy has gone into shutdown in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Also read | 'We play for the people' says Pep Guardiola who is not keen on playing football games behind closed doors

Published 10 Mar 2020, 23:38 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea Manchester United
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT BOR PSG
2 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
FT ATL LIV
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
FT ATA VAL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Valencia
FT TOT RB-
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
FT NAP BAR
1 - 1
 Napoli vs Barcelona
FT CHE BAY
0 - 3
 Chelsea vs Bayern München
FT REA MAN
1 - 2
 Real Madrid vs Manchester City
FT OLY JUV
1 - 0
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
Today VAL ATA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Atalanta
Today RB- TOT 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
Tomorrow PSG BOR 01:30 AM PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow LIV ATL 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
18 Mar MAN REA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Real Madrid
18 Mar JUV OLY 01:30 AM Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais
19 Mar BAR NAP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Napoli
19 Mar BAY CHE 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us