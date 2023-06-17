Manchester United and Arsenal to battle Chelsea for star Serie A forward this summer: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Chelsea target and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez, 25, has emerged as one of the most in-demand attackers in the world following his stellar season for Inter last season. He guided them to a domestic double glory and a UEFA Champions League runners-up finish.

A right-footed mobile striker blessed with pace and heading, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner relished his best-ever campaign in terms of offensive output last season. He registered 28 goals and 11 assists in 57 games for his team.

However, the Nerazzurri are expected to cash in on their forward in the summer transfer window as they are facing financial difficulties at the moment. They are also hoping to reinvest the potential transfer fee back into their squad.

According to Fichajes, Martinez's agent has revealed that his client might leave Simone Inzaghi's side this summer. He has confirmed that, apart from Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in the Argentine ace.

Martinez, who has a contract until June 2026 at the San Siro, could prove to be a stellar signing for Chelsea should he join them. He would easily displace Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the club's pecking order.

On the other hand, should the 48-cap Argentina international join Arsenal, he would provide elite competition to the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. He also has the necessary experience in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United are currently on the lookout for a top striker, as Anthony Martial is considered to be injury-prone. They have also reportedly been heavily linked with the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund.

Overall, Martinez has scored a respectable 102 goals and registered 36 assists in 237 appearances for Inter Milan.

Arsenal eye move for Chelsea and Manchester United target: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are considering a bid to rope in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia ahead of the next season. However, they are set to face tough competition from Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Gunners have identified the Belgian as a cheaper alternative to West Ham United's Declan Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. They are keen to bolster their midfield with Granit Xhaka's exit from the club imminent.

Lavia, 19, has emerged as one of the best midfield talents since joining the Saints from Manchester City for an initial fee of £10.5 million last summer. He scored a goal and contributed an assist in 35 matches for his side last season.

