Reports: Manchester United asked for Anthony Martial + cash for €56.5 million rated superstar

Will Jose Mourinho be willing to part with Anthony Martial to get one of his main transfer targets?

What’s the story

Manchester United have been in the hot pursuit of Croatian winger Ivan Perisic for quite some time now, but Perisic’s employers have added a fresh new twist to the transfer saga by seeking out Anthony Martial as part of the deal for Perisic as per reports emanating from Sky Sports. While United have already reportedly agreed personal terms with the Croat, signifying their mutual interest in the deal, Internazionale are under no pressure to sell and refuse to budge from their asking price of €56.5 million; this is where Anthony Martial comes in. The Nerazzurri are reportedly willing to discuss lowering Perisic’s rate to as low as €20 million if only the promising young Frenchman is added to the deal.

In case you didn’t know

There is an absolutely fascinating stat that is doing the rounds, comparing select statistics of Perisic, Martial, Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (the last three being designated Manchester United wingers for most of last season). While Perisc has 11 goals compared to 4,1, and 4 for the other three and 8 assists compared to 6,1, and 1 respectively what really stands out is the number for crosses.

That stat reads, Martial: 56, Lingard: 25, Mkhitaryan: 48... Ivan Perisic: 239

TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-NINE. Messrs Lukaku and Fellaini must be licking their lips in anticipation, eh?

The heart of the matter

As can be seen from the stats mentioned above Perisic is a traditional winger, who also has the invaluable ability to chip in with crucial goals. Anyone who’s seen Inter in action over last season can attest to his quality, and he’s the perfect Jose Mourinho player in terms of the “shift” he puts in everytime he steps on to the field. This is what has attracted Mourinho’s interest, but United are keen to get a better price for the 28-year-old.

But then, again, Inter must be thinking if Manchester City can pay up around about €63 million for Kyle Walker, then surely...

Video

Just a reminder of Anthony Martial’s qualities:

Whatever doubts you may have of the lad’s mental strength and willingness to fight, questioning his footballing abilities shouldn’t be one of them

Author’s take

Ivan Perisic may be the perfect Mourinho player, but Anthony Martial is quite simply one of the most promising attacking talents on the planet at the moment. Giving him away, even if only as part of say a two-year loan would be detrimental to the club’s cause. While Martial can be undisciplined and can look like he doesn’t give a sod about anything in life, he’s a wonderfully talented footballer who United should nurture in the best traditions of that club.