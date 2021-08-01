Manchester United: Why Pogba must extend his stay

Manchester United have done great business in the current transfer window. Their next big step will be to make a decision on Pogba's future. Reports suggest Pogba has denied a mega-contract offer from Manchester United.

Pogba's notorious agent Raiola has caused plenty of problems for the club in the past. He seems to be in control of Pogba's future. Pogba's options outside Manchester United include Real Madrid, Juventus, and PSG.

Despite all that being said, let's look at why Pogba would do better by staying at United than moving away.

Manchester United are now a better, more cohesive team with great players

Ever since signing for Manchester United in 2016, Pogba has never had world-class players of his stature at the club.

However, the transfer policy under Ole has been top-notch in recent years. Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane have all been added to the squad, making it a better team than what Pogba has played previously.

This squad can reach great heights with Pogba in it. He showed his form in the latter stages of last season. This will only get better with the new additions that he has now. He will make the team better and get better himself.

Pogba's desired destinations are all in transition

Pogba's dream destination is Real Madrid. The club is currently facing a deep financial crisis. The best players in the team like Ramos and Varane are all already out. Zidane, who was an important reason for Pogba's love for the club, is not the manager anymore.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in a period of transition. Two managers in the last two seasons means there is a lot of repair work to do. By choosing one of these clubs, Pogba will find himself in a situation where he was at Manchester United five years ago.

PSG are building a strong team under their new manager which is not fully complete yet. Manchester United are closest to the best among the current options that Pogba has.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusts him

The best support a player can get is from his manager. Solskjaer has kept faith in Paul Pogba even during times when his agent has caused confusion over his future.

It is very rare for any manager to support a player who has been so problematic. Solskjaer has known Pogba since his youth days at Manchester United. He has tried to accommodate Pogba in various positions to allow him to play in recent months. He has always said Pogba is important to the team's future.

Pogba will have a greater role to play in the future as the club has shown faith in the manager to build a team for the future. It will be almost criminal of Pogba to doubt Solskjaer because of his agent.

Pogba's challenge at United would remain unfinished without major trophies

Pogba says he wants a new challenge. A good player goes for a new challenge when he has achieved his current challenges. Varane is an example of a player who seeks a new challenge.

Not Pogba. He has not been close to either the Premier League or a Champions league. He has not even been the best player at the club in his time at Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes had more impact in 18 months than what Pogba could do in 5 years.

To show the world he belongs to the best of his generation, he must win top titles at Manchester United. To win those titles he must stay longer.

