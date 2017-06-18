Rumour: Manchester United bid €60 million for Paris St-Germain midfielder

Blaise Matuidi has already cast doubt on his PSG future

Blaise Matuidi may leave PSG this summer

What’s the story?

Manchester United have submitted a bid for Paris St-Germain midfielder, Blaise Matuidi, according to reports in the French press. The Frenchman has remained coy about his future plans while on international duty with France, and is reportedly considering an offer by the Red Devils that will significantly increase his weekly earnings with PSG holding out for a fee in excess of €60 million that Jose Mourinho has reportedly authorised.

Previously

Manchester United were linked with Matuidi last summer as well, as Jose Mourinho is a long-term admirer of the Frenchman, with good reason too. In the six seasons he has spent in Paris after transferring from Saint-Etienne in 2011, Matuidi has justified his €7.5 million fee and then some, winning a total of 15 trophies with the club, including four Ligue 1 titles. He was also voted the French Player of the Year in 2015, and has been generating interest from top European clubs ever since.

The heart of the matter

Chief among Manchester United’s reasons for their interest in Blaise Matuidi has been the partnership he has formed with Paul Pogba at the heart of the French midfield. Jose Mourinho wants an all-action base in midfield to build his team around, which Matuidi seems perfect for – hence the willingness of the Red Devils to part with 80 million for the 30-year-old, whose contract with the French giants runs till

Speaking about his future a few weeks back, Matuidi hinted at uncertainty regarding his future, saying ” I don't know yet. I am feeling good in Paris. It's hard as you don't know the real position of the club. They are open to everything when it comes to me. There is no decision taken so far. Honestly, I don't want to lie, I don't know yet.”

Video:

Author’s Take

PSG face a midfield exodus with Marco Verratti also rumoured to be on his way out, but the Ligue 1 side will certainly not turn their noses up at €60 million for a 30-year-old with 1 year left on his contract. Manchester United need a midfield partner to bring out the best of Paul Pogba and have a readymade solution in Matuidi, especially after the departure of Michael Carrick.