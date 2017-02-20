5 football players who can become marathon runners

Which footballer can complete the 42.195 km marathon stretch?

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 09:35 IST

Azpilicueta has played in the centre of defence this season but still goes up and down the pitch

We may have heard about quite a few runners combining their marathon training with small stints of football, but have you ever wondered about which football stars would actually be able to complete the entire 42 kilometre stretch of a marathon. There are a few players who do miles of running during the span of a 90-minute game.

They not only do the required running but also walk, jog, sprint and back off; showcasing all the required skills required for a marathon!

Sportskeeda looks at the 5 best footballers who could be potential marathon runners.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta is probably the most hard-working player in the Chelsea team, and such is his consistency that he has been a rock in the Blues’ backline in the current Premier League season. The Spanish international may be lacking in certain areas of technical ability but he more than makes up for it with his speed, stamina and tirelessness.

In fact, in a recent friendly against England at Wembley, Azpilicueta even managed to out-run speedster Theo Walcott, and thus one can estimate his abilities with this feat. Azpilicueta can no doubt be a great long distance runner for his possesses most of the basic qualities required by the track athletes.