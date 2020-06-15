Manchester United-bound Donny van de Beek prefers Real Madrid, claims Dutch legend

Real Madrid and Manchester United are currently engaged in a battle to sign Ajax sensation Donny van de Beek.

According to Dutch great Ronald de Boer, Van de Beek wants to play at Real Madrid but acknowledges that he would also fit in well at Manchester United.

Real Madrid is battling Manchester United for Van de Beek's signature

Former Dutch midfielder Ronald de Boer has claimed that Real Madrid could easily sign Ajax sensation Donny van de Beek ahead of Manchester United and bring him to Spain in a sensational interview with Fox Sports.

Several European giants have been battling one another for the signature for Ajax's premier creative midfielder and while Real Madrid has taken a backseat in the rat race for the moment, De Boer has stated that Real Madrid is Van de Beek's most attractive option.

🗣️ Ronald de Boer: "If Real Madrid again decide not to push for Donny, then I can understand it if he decides to go to Manchester United instead"@BenMcAleer1 runs the rule over Donny van de Beek ahead of a possible summer move away from Ajax 👇https://t.co/Wamiz3PQ8h — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 14, 2020

Real Madrid currently faces stiff competition from Manchester United to secure the signing of the talented Dutch midfielder but De Boer's latest interview will bolster Real Madrid's hopes of bringing Van de Beek to the Spanish capital.

Donny van de Beek has been Ajax's go-to midfielder this season after the departure of several young talents last summer. The Dutch midfielder is a highly sought after by several European giants including Real Madrid and Manchester United and is likely to leave Ajax in the upcoming transfer window.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are the ideal clubs for Donny van de Beek, according to Ronald de Boer

Donny van de Beek is Ajax Amsterdam's most important player

Donny van de Beek has taken up the mantle of Ajax's best midfielder this season after the departure of Frenkie de Jong to Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona. The 23-year-old midfielder was an integral part of Ajax Amsterdam's sensational Champions League campaign in the 2018/19 season and is likely to join either Real Madrid or Manchester United in the coming months.

According to Ajax's assistant manager Ronald de Boer, Real Madrid would help Van de Beek elevate his career to impeccable heights. Real Madrid was keen on bringing the Dutch midfielder to the Spanish capital but the club's interest has since waned with Manchester United now in pole position.

De Boer, however, continued to endorse Van de Beek's potential transfer to Real Madrid and claimed that the Ajax sensation has shown interest in joining Los Blancos.

"If Real Madrid again decide not to push for Donny, then I can understand it if he decides to go to Manchester United instead."

"When you hear these clubs pass by, I know your heart will beat faster"



Manchester United could beat Real Madrid to the signing of Donny van de Beek, according to Ajax youth coach Ronald de Boer https://t.co/yQWaZeXVmD — standardsport (@standardsport) June 13, 2020

While De Boer clearly stated that Van de Beek would prefer to move to Real Madrid, he did not rule out a potential transfer to Manchester United.

Manchester United is set to pip Real Madrid to the young midfielder's signature and De Boer believes that Van de Beek's departure to Manchester United could also do wonders for all the parties involved.

According to the former Dutch midfielder, Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tired of players like Paul Pogba and is looking to add Donny van de Beek to the club's ranks.

"Solskjaer and Manchester United have indicated that they want to go in a new direction and want players who are humble, their heart is with the club, a team player. I think Solskjaer is tired of the Pogbas running around. He wants players like Donny van de Beek."

Van de Beek was impressive against Real Madrid in the Champions League

Donny van de Beek was sensational for Ajax last season alongside his compatriots Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. The talented midfielder will fit in well at both Manchester United and Real Madrid and has what it takes to succeed at both clubs.

While Manchester United is currently in the driver's seat, Real Madrid does have a knack of hijacking high-profile transfers. Only time will tell whether Van de Beek relocates to England or to Spain.

