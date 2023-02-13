Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal to battle it out for 25-year-old FIFA World Cup winner's transfer in the summer: Reports

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly in a transfer race to snap up Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer.

Martinez, 25, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Serie A outfit since arriving from Argentine Primera Division outfit Racing Club for around £20 million in 2018. So far, he has helped the Nerazzurri lift four trophies, including the 2020-21 domestic title.

A complete striker blessed with pace and physicality, Martinez has been successful on the international stage, too. Since his senior debut in March 2018, he has guided Argentina to three trophies, including their third-ever FIFA World Cup in 2022 and the 2021 Copa America.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are prepared to battle it out for Martinez ahead of the 2023-24 season. As Inter Milan are currently dealing with a financial crisis, the three Premier League giants are keen to make the most of the opportunity.

Manchester United and Chelsea are in need of a first-choice striker with both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen on their transfer radar. However, both the attackers are believed to be available for an exorbitant fee, making Martinez a tempting option in the transfer market.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have held a long-term interest in the Inter captain as Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the poacher.

Meanwhile, Martinez is keen to secure a move to the Premier League in the future as he sees it as the next big step-up in his short career.

Martinez, who has a deal until June 2026 at the San Siro, has scored 89 goals and laid out 31 assists in 211 matches for the Nerazzurri.

According to Transfermarkt, Martinez is valued at £66 million.

Edmond Tapsoba opens up on transfer links to Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal

During an interaction with BuliNews, Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba was asked about his thoughts on being linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. He responded:

"That makes me happy, of course. It's something that shows I'm doing a good job and that I just need to continue. But Leverkusen is a big club, my head and heart are fully here right now, and then we'll see what the next step will be."

Tapsoba, 24, has been a regular starter for Leverkusen since arriving from Vitoria de Guimaraes for £18 million in the winter of 2020. So far, he has netted four goals in 116 games across all competitions for his club.

Poll : 0 votes