Reports: Manchester United and Chelsea set to trigger release clause of Barcelona star

Barcelona could lose out on another first team player this transfer window!

Both Manchester United and Chelsea will be hoping to strengthen before the transfer window ends

What's the story?

Barcelona have just lost out on Neymar and if multiple reports in Spain are to be believed, they are all set to lose out on another player this transfer window. According to 101GreatGoals, Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are both set to trigger the release clause of Barcelona star Sergi Roberto.

The release clause of Sergi Roberto is just €40 million and both Manchester United and Chelsea are more than capable of meeting it. The Premier League giants are on the lookout for some depth and quality, and the signing of Roberto will certainly add an extra option to their respective sides.

In case you didn't know...

Premier League bound?

An extremely versatile player, Sergi Roberto established himself as a key member in the Barcelona squad last season. Playing mostly as a right-back under Luis Enrique, Roberto is also capable of playing as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder and even as a winger making him an extremely valuable asset to Barcelona.

With the release clause of Roberto only €40 million, Chelsea and Manchester United are well placed to trigger the release clause and swoop in to sign the talented Spaniard.

The heart of the matter

While Roberto might be an integral member of the Barcelona side, there is nothing much the Catalan giants can do if Manchester United and Chelsea trigger the release clause. Both Mourinho and Conte have spoken about adding to their side and Roberto can be an option both in the centre of the field and as a right-back.

Also, Roberto has experienced playing at the very top level and his displays for Barcelona in the Champions League and La Liga have been solid if not spectacular.

Video

Sergi Roberto is certainly a talented player. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the Premier League if the move does indeed come to fruition.

Author's take

At just 40 million euros, a player like Sergi Roberto is definitely a steal in today's inflated market and both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho will be hoping that he gets the transfer across the line.

There have been reports that the Barcelona man would prefer playing under Jose Mourinho for Manchester United and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 25-year-old Spaniard.