Manchester United close in on Manchester City in Premier League title race after Burnley win

Manchester United’s season didn’t start on a good note but the Red Devils are currently on their best run of form since the departure of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

On Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dug deep to beat Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford, making it their fifth successive victory in the Premier League.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring with a well-taken strike after Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes combined to set the teenager up. However, Burnley quickly equalised through James Tarkowski.

Despite a resilient defensive performance, Manchester United scored two more through Greenwood and Edinson Cavani towards the end of the game to pick up a very important win.

Manchester United leave it late against Burnley

Manchester United used to be known for recording wins late into games and that quality is very much present in Solskjaer’s team.

Last week, the Red Devils fell behind in the first half against Tottenham before putting on a spirited performance in the second half, during which they managed to score three goals to overturn the result.

On Sunday, they left it late against Burnley. Greenwood’s goal, which gave Manchester United a 2-1 lead, came in the 84th minute while Cavani’s strike arrived deep into injury time.

Solskjaer has gradually instilled a winning mentality into his team and they continue to show their character with each passing week.

19 - Manchester United have won 19 of their 32 Premier League games this season (D9 L4), now one more than the Red Devils managed throughout the 2019-20 campaign (P38 W18 D12 L8). Advance. pic.twitter.com/0O4Gbquha1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2021

Manchester United close in on Manchester City

The win over Burnley means Manchester United are now just eight points behind rivals and table-toppers Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side remain the favourites to win the league. However, United reducing the gap means we could have a tense finish to the Premier League title race.

“That’s the pleasure I get from winning games like this because last season we didn’t have them. But this season, we have done that loads and that is down to the training ground and the attitude of the players,” Solskjaer said after the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“At least they (Man City) can’t lift the trophy already. We just have to keep on winning our games and see what they do," added Solskjaer.

There are still six games to be played in the Premier League and anything can happen. Manchester United have to ramp up the pressure on Manchester City by keeping their winning momentum intact.