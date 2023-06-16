Manchester United dealt transfer blow as summer target closing in on contract agreement with European giants - Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are closing in on agreeing personal terms with Manchester United target Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean was a key player for Napoli last season as they won the Serie A.

Min-Jae was rock solid at the back for Napoli and was named the Serie A defender of the season for his performances. He has attracted the interest of several top European clubs like United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern.

Romano reported on Min-Jae:

"Understand FC Bayern are getting closer to reaching full agreement on personal terms with Kim Min-jae! Positive talks and contract almost agreed until 2028. Bayern confirmed to Kim’s camp plan to pay the release clause in July. Still no fresh bid from Man Utd."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



Bayern confirmed to Kim’s camp plan to pay the release clause in July.



Still no fresh bid from Man Utd. Understand FC Bayern are getting closer to reaching full agreement on personal terms with Kim Min-jae! Positive talks and contract almost agreed until 2028.Bayern confirmed to Kim’s camp plan to pay the release clause in July.Still no fresh bid from Man Utd. Understand FC Bayern are getting closer to reaching full agreement on personal terms with Kim Min-jae! Positive talks and contract almost agreed until 2028. 🚨🔴🇰🇷 #FCBayernBayern confirmed to Kim’s camp plan to pay the release clause in July.Still no fresh bid from Man Utd. https://t.co/ucCfPLqskA

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League this season and will play in the UEFA Champions League next term. Hence, Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering his squad. Defence is one of the areas that the Dutch manager is keen to improve.

While Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been rock solid, Harry Maguire could be on his way out of the club. Hence, adding a player of Min-Jae's quality could benefit the Red Devils. The South Korean, though, might be closing in on a move to Bayern.

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho recently made his international debut

Alejandro Garnacho recently played his first senior game for Argentina. The youngster had a great season with Manchester United, scoring five goals and providing five assists across competitions.

His breakthrough season earned Garnacho a call up to Lionel Scaloni's team. The youngster came on as a 74th minute substitute in the recent international friendly against Australia that La Albiceleste won 2-0.

Speaking about Garnacho's performance, Scaloni said after the game (via Mundo Albiceleste):

"We have to go step by step. We gave him the minutes to find his feet. We don’t have to rush. There are players of high level who did not play today, but we are excited like the rest of the team."

He added:

"The idea is to give minutes to all the players, so that they can start to adapt without forgetting those who are already in the team. We are excited with Garnacho and with all of the rest.”

Argentina will next play Indonesia in Jakarta on June 19. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria won't be a part of the team for the game after being given off by Scaloni. Only time will tell whether Manchester United's Garnacho will get more playing time in their absence.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes