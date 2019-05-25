Manchester United face stiff competition in race to sign £36m Real Madrid Playmaker, Juventus ace rules out move to Old Trafford and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 25, 2019

Liverpool v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 25th May 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Juventus ace rules out move to Old Trafford

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

The Metro reports that Juventus No. 10 Paulo Dybala has squashed all rumours of him being unsettled at Juventus, stating that he wants to stay at Turin. As we previously revealed in this segment on 21st May, the Argentinean's brother had put many clubs on red alert with an interview in which he said

There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Juventus. He needs a change.

I can't say that right now if he stays in Italy or goes to another country. He was satisfied in Italy before, but he is no longer so.

This was also followed by news that United were negotiating with Dybala for almost a month and were interested in bringing the Argentinean to Old Trafford.

However, Dybala has cleared the air while speaking to Sky Sports Italia, at Milan. He said

My brother spoke for himself

I have a lot of respect for this shirt and for these fans, and because of this I will only talk about Juventus, not about other teams, because that seems to me a lack of respect.

He then went on to reveal that Fabio Paratici, the Juventus Sporting Director, is aware of Dybala's desire to stay at Juventus beyond the summer.

Paratici knows what I want to do next year… to keep playing here.

Paratici knows that next year I want to continue here. Then it doesn’t depend on me.

While it does seem that Dybala will not be making the move to Old Trafford, he has put the onus on his club, by stating that the next manager will be the one to decide whether the Argentinean stays in Turin.

Juventus must make its choices with the coach that will come.

But society knows it, next year I want to stay here.

It seems like United might be missing out on the Argentinean after all.

