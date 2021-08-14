Manchester United finally look prepared to mount title charge after proper pre-season

Manchester United’s last pre-season match gave every indication of a side that is fully ready for the season. With over 50,000 fans watching on at Old Trafford, the Red Devils were ruthless against Everton.

Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba were not involved in the game against the Toffees but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still had several quality players to call upon.

The likes of David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw all started, while Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial were also named in the starting line-up.

It was almost a full-house and, although the majority of the players had joined the team just a few days before, their performance was telling of a side that is in better condition than they were last season at this stage.

Greenwood, Maguire, Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were the scorers as Manchester United ran out 4-0 winners against Everton to lay down the gauntlet ahead of the Premier League season.

A proper pre-season for Manchester United this time as compared to last year

The Reds made a very slow start to the campaign during the 2020/21 season, having failed to win any of their opening three league matches.

However, they look better prepared this time around. The COVID-19 pandemic and the club’s participation in the Europa League left them with very little pre-season time before the start of last season. But Solskjaer has had more time to improve the fitness of his team this time.

The Norwegian had a chunk of his players back at Carrington about a month ago. Those who played at the Euros and Copa America have also been with the team for the past two weeks, with the exception of Pogba, Sancho and Edinson Cavani, who was granted an extended break.

But the bottom line is that Manchester United have had a proper pre-season and they’ll be starting the campaign in their best ever condition.

❓ Will we see @Sanchooo10 in #MUNLEE on Saturday?



💬 Here's what Ole said when asked in his pre-match press conference...#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 13, 2021

Manchester United ready to mount title challenge

United were very impressive last season, especially in the Premier League, despite not ending the campaign with any piece of silverware. That has been the story of the club under Solskjaer.

But no one can deny the fact that there’s been a vast improvement. Manchester United finished third two seasons ago and moved one step further by finishing second last season after running rivals Manchester City very close.

Now, though, they need to mount a title challenge and they seem ready for it. The signing of Sancho and Raphael Varane is evidence of a team that wants to do better than they did last season.

"I'm excited by the squad," Solskjaer told Sky Sports ahead of Manchester United's season opener against Leeds United on Saturday. "I don't think anything is beyond these boys. It's just how we fare between now and the end of the season.

"How much sacrifice, how much discipline, how much team camaraderie, how much consistency, how much hard work, blood, sweat and tears - all these are qualities and cliches.

"If you want to be the best you have to live like the best, you have to work as the best and perform every three days. It's going to be tough, but it is possible, definitely."

Manchester United haven’t won any trophy in the last four years and it would be unacceptable to go trophyless again, especially after the huge investments made.

But Solskjaer’s side looks better than they were last season and there’s no reason why they can’t mount a proper title charge this time around.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee