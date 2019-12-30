Manchester United handed injury boost as Eric Bailly returns to training

Eric Bailly in action - Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United have confirmed that centre-back Eric Bailly has returned to training ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Arsenal on Thursday.

Bailly back in training after long-term injury

The Ivory Coast international had an injury-laden 2019 which saw him feature in just 7 games for the Red Devils.

He was sidelined with a medial ligament injury last April and missed the remainder of the season. Bailly returned in time for United's pre-season tour but suffered another injury in a game against Tottenham Hotspur, resulting in him missing the first half of the 2019-20 season.

Bailly's return to the pitch will be a huge boost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who are stepping up their pursuit of a top-four finish. United play seven games across all competitions in January and the 25-year-old, who has begun his recovery process, will be a key player for the Red Devils.

Bailly will be expected to provide stiff competition to the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire for a spot in the starting lineup.

🏃‍♂️ #MUFC’s preparations for our trip down south are under way 💪 pic.twitter.com/ziAtX7sm1P — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2019