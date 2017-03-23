Reports: Manchester United have £95 million bid for world-class striker rejected

Mourinho is planning for the future and wants to sign him!

@falsewinger by Sripad News 23 Mar 2017, 10:24 IST

Planning for the future?

What’s the story?

Manchester United had a massive £95 million offer turned down by AS Monaco according to Cadena COPE. The Spanish publication state that the Red Devils were keen on signing Kylian Mbappe and made a move before all the other clubs.

Reports also suggest that this is United's second bid for the 18-year-old. They previously had a £80 million bid for the striker turned down. Despite being a teenager, he's already been clubbed as one of the world's best strikers right now.

In case you didn’t know...

Mbappe has been in fine form the Ligue 1 side this season and has attracted interest from all around Europe. He is one of AS Monaco's brightest prospects right now and clubs have sent scouts to keep an eye on him and his teammates this season.

The 18-year-old has been compared to Thierry Henry and has netted 17 times for this season! He broke Henry's record of being the youngest to score 13 Ligue 1 goals for 30 years last week.

Mbappe is not the first AS Monaco starlet Manchester United have targetted. They signed Anthony Martial in 2015 for a whopping £80 million (including add-ons) but this youngster has been rated higher than the one acquired by the Red Devils.

The heart of the matter

AS Monaco are keen on holding on to Mbappe and are rejecting all bids for him. The starlet is also not keen on leaving the club but has admitted that it's his dream to pay for Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old is a huge Madrid fan and idolises Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker reportedly wants to be the next Ronaldo but has a long way to go for that.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-German and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on the Monaco starlet and are ready to pounce on any opportunity. Arsenal were also said to be in the running for the striker but the hefty fee demanded by Monaco has put them off.

What’s next?

Manchester United will return to Monaco with a bigger bid soon - something that they might not be able to reject. The Red Devils are extremely keen on signing him so that Marcos Rashford can have a proper striker partner up front in the future.

Real Madrid know that the striker is keen on joining them in the future and would wait for his contract at Monaco to come near its end before making a move. It's reported that Zidane is already having an eye on him but signing him is not his top priority right now.

Author’s Take

Mbappe is the one for the future. Any club that gets him would be securing their striking problems for at leat the next 10 years. He's shown that he's got it all to become one of the best in the world and hopefully, he makes the right choice when he decides to move from Monaco.