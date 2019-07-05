Manchester United hopeful of making two more signings this summer, Solskjaer has given Pogba permission to miss training and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 5, 2019

Solskjaer has given Pogba permission to miss training

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 5th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 United hopeful of making two more signings this summer

Solskjaer reveals that United are working on two more signings

With United all set to embark on their pre-season tour, Solskajer sat down with MUTV and spoke about a lot of things, including the new signings and the transfer business that was still under process at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer revealed the qualities of his two new signings that suit the Norwegian's requirements

Well, I know this club, the supporters, staff, coaches and team-mates, we want players who can get us off the edge of their seats as well.

Both these players have x-factors, real x-factors, and are great, humble human beings who are hard-working, hungry and just at the start of their careers. I’m sure the fans will be delighted when they see their progress.

They are here now. Now it’s up to them to take the opportunity and prove their worth. Of course, we don’t expect them to set the world alight on the first day, but they are going to grow into big and very good Manchester United players.

He also revealed that the club was working on a couple of transfers:

Well, it’s a long-term and it's a short-term project. You cannot just think three years down the line, so we’ve got short-term goals as well, of course.

I think we’ve been quite calm and good in the market as we’ve got the right people, and we’re still working on a case or two.

Of course, we’re always looking to improve the squad and, all over the summer, I’ve been in touch with Joel [Glazer] and Ed [Woodward] and all the recruitment people, and analysis people. I’ve got to say it’s been very good so far.

I’ve got the backing and we’ve got the people we wanted, for now, and there will probably be some more business being done.

The Norwegian also had a message for United fans:

We can’t wait to see them. We can’t wait to get started on this journey to become the real Man United that we know we can be.

