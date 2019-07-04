×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United in talks with Sporting Lisbon for £50m Midfielder, Red Devils fall further behind in race to sign Matthijs de Ligt and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 4, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.23K   //    04 Jul 2019, 21:53 IST

United have fallen further behind in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt
United have fallen further behind in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 4th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: July 3, 2019

#5 Manchester United fall further behind in the race to sign de Ligt


Juventus has submitted a bid for de Ligt
Juventus has submitted a bid for de Ligt

It was clear before the end of last season that Manchester United needed a huge summer overhaul to match up to their competition. There are a lot of positions that need attention, but perhaps the biggest problem in the squad is the lack of a world class defender. Victor Lindelof had developed into one of the best defenders of the league, but he urgently required a stellar partner beside him. It was widely expected that United would go all out in the summer for a center back. Sadly, that has hardly been the case.

The Red Devils have failed to attract any of their preferred first choice defenders. Napoli put a hefty price tag on Kalidou Koulibaly and United were reluctant to pay such an exorbitant amount for a 28-year-old. The Red Devils then turned their attention to Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, but it seems they have been beaten to the signature of the Dutchman.

We revealed in this segment a few days ago that de Ligt had agreed personal terms with Juventus. Now, Sky Sports reveals that Juventus has submitted an opening bid for the Ajax Skipper. It is understood that the bid is around £58.3m, which includes a £49.3m payment upfront and an additional £9m in add-ons.

Ajax are demanding £67.3m for their Skipper, and PSG have already submitted an offer which meets the club's expectations. Juventus, though, are confident that they can get the deal done for less because de Ligt has his heart set on a move to Turin.

The Serie A Champions already have an agreement in place with the player's agent, Mino Raiola, which will see de Ligt earn £10.7m a year. As such, it is clear that the Dutchman is all set to become a Juventus player soon. Negotiations between the two clubs is expected to arrive to a fruitful conclusion in the next few days. As such, it seems that United have missed out on another talented player this summer already.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Matthijs de Ligt EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United speed up negotiations for Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer to miss out on Matthijs de Ligt, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Matthijs de Ligt says he does not want to join Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United no longer interested in Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus offer 2 superstars in extraordinary Pogba swap deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs De Ligt to Manchester United deal done, Red Devils aiming to sign €70M midfielder this week, and more Manchester United transfer news - 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United submit €80m opening bid for Portuguese star, Solskjaer in pole position to sign £60m-rated Premier League midfielder and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United considering move for three midfielders, star defender could still sign for the Red Devils, and more Manchester United transfer news - 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United close to agreeing a deal for midfielder, Red Devils want £130M duo, and more Manchester United transfer news - 11 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United targeting Magpies' Sean Longstaff, Bruno Fernandes tipped to thrive in the Premier League and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United closing in on £86M double deal, £60M defender set to snub Red Devils and more Manchester United transfer news - 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt drops major hint about his future, Red Devils submit €120m bid for Joao Felix and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us