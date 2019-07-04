Manchester United in talks with Sporting Lisbon for £50m Midfielder, Red Devils fall further behind in race to sign Matthijs de Ligt and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 4, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.23K // 04 Jul 2019, 21:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

United have fallen further behind in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 4th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: July 3, 2019

#5 Manchester United fall further behind in the race to sign de Ligt

Juventus has submitted a bid for de Ligt

It was clear before the end of last season that Manchester United needed a huge summer overhaul to match up to their competition. There are a lot of positions that need attention, but perhaps the biggest problem in the squad is the lack of a world class defender. Victor Lindelof had developed into one of the best defenders of the league, but he urgently required a stellar partner beside him. It was widely expected that United would go all out in the summer for a center back. Sadly, that has hardly been the case.

The Red Devils have failed to attract any of their preferred first choice defenders. Napoli put a hefty price tag on Kalidou Koulibaly and United were reluctant to pay such an exorbitant amount for a 28-year-old. The Red Devils then turned their attention to Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, but it seems they have been beaten to the signature of the Dutchman.

We revealed in this segment a few days ago that de Ligt had agreed personal terms with Juventus. Now, Sky Sports reveals that Juventus has submitted an opening bid for the Ajax Skipper. It is understood that the bid is around £58.3m, which includes a £49.3m payment upfront and an additional £9m in add-ons.

Ajax are demanding £67.3m for their Skipper, and PSG have already submitted an offer which meets the club's expectations. Juventus, though, are confident that they can get the deal done for less because de Ligt has his heart set on a move to Turin.

The Serie A Champions already have an agreement in place with the player's agent, Mino Raiola, which will see de Ligt earn £10.7m a year. As such, it is clear that the Dutchman is all set to become a Juventus player soon. Negotiations between the two clubs is expected to arrive to a fruitful conclusion in the next few days. As such, it seems that United have missed out on another talented player this summer already.

1 / 5 NEXT