Manchester United offer improved contract to David de Gea, City ready to match £70m bid for Harry Maguire and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 3, 2019

United have offered De Gea an improved deal

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 3rd July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 City ready to match United's £70m bid for Harry Maguire

City are ready to match United's bid for Maguire

Manchester United's attempt to add a world-class centre-back this summer has hit another road block. We revealed just yesterday that United had placed a £70m bid for Harry Maguire and were considered to be in pole position for the signature of the English defender. Leicester City had rejected United's bid, as it was below their evaluation of Maguire. However, there were reports that United were the only club willing to pay such a huge amount for the defender. Latest reports, though, suggest otherwise.

Sky Sport reports that City are willing to match United's bid and will go head to head with their bitter rivals for the service of Harry Maguire. Pep Guardiola had previously pinpointed the Englishman as the perfect candidate to replace the departing Vincent Kompany, but it was thought that City were unwilling to pay over £65m for the Leicester City man. However, all that has changed since United placed their bid.

Leicester City, though, are holding out for a world record bid and are hopeful that a bidding war between the Manchester clubs can help them sell Maguire at a higher price. The Englishman still has four years left in his deal and is considered an asset at Leicester City. The player personally is interested in a move, but will not force his way out of the club.

Even though City are willing to flex their financial muscle with United, a lot depends on the future of Nicolas Otamendi, who was previously expected to leave the Etihad for Atletico Madrid. However, if the Argentinean reconsiders his decision, it could be an advantage for United. The Foxes, on the other hand, have no intentions of selling their prized asset unless they are paid exactly what they want. Leicester City are especially convinced that they can hold United ransom, after the Premier League giants paid £50m for Wan-Bissaka.

