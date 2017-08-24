Reports: Manchester United handed huge boost in signing £55 million star

Manchester United are set to hand Arsenal a major disappoint in the transfer window

Jose Mourinho is determined to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United have had a good transfer window so far, but with only one week left to go, it might just get better for the Red Devils. Mourinho's side have already secured the signings of Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, and Nemanja Matic and now according to latest reports in The Sun, the Premier League giants are favourites to beat Arsenal and sign Monaco sensation Thomas Lemar.

The Ligue 1 Champions had earlier said that there would be no more departures from their squad. However, with interest rising in Mbappe, Fabinho and Lemar, Monaco conceded that there might be more departures before the end of the transfer window. Arsenal and United are both expected to bid for Lemar now with the Red Devils shock favourites to land the French winger.

In case you didn't know...

Premier League bound?

Monaco impressed one and all with their free flowing and attacking football last year. The principality side even won the Ligue 1 title and sensationally made it to the Champions League semi-finals. It was inevitable that their best players would be subject to a lot of interest and attention.

After already losing out on Bernardo Silva and Mendy to Manchester City, it now looks like the likes of Mbappe, Lemar and Fabinho might also be on their way out.

The heart of the matter

Thomas Lemar's future has been subject to intense speculation and now it looks like Manchester United and Arsenal are ready to step up their efforts and sign the talented winger. The Red Devils were heavily linked with Perisic, but with Inter Milan reluctant to sell, Lemar could prove to be an excellent signing.

Lemar himself would like a move to Old Trafford and United will be quietly confident of beating Arsenal and securing the signing before the transfer window ends.

Lemar could definitely light up the Premier League.

Author's take

Thomas Lemar is one of the most talented players in football right now and a £55 million move makes sense for both United and Arsenal. Still only 21, Lemar is already a full France international and he is only set to improve in the coming years.

