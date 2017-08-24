Matic helps me to be myself, says Pogba

Paul Pogba says it is easier to play the way he wants to now that Nemanja Matic is alongside him in Manchester United's midfield.

by Omnisport News 24 Aug 2017, 12:27 IST

Nemanja Matic of Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hailed the impact of new signing Nemanja Matic, claiming his team-mate allows him to play his more natural game.

The Serbia international has slotted seamlessly into Jose Mourinho's side since his reported £40million move from Premier League champions Chelsea.

Matic and Pogba have started both of United's league games this term and the central midfield pair have delivered strong performances, with Pogba having scored in each of the 4-0 wins over West Ham and Swansea City.

The former Juventus star's form did not wholly justify his £89.3m price tag in his first season back in England, but he believes that playing alongside Matic will allow him to flourish.

"I am mostly an offensive player and I think more about attacking," he told ESPN. "But he [Matic] will be more defending.

"We can switch, but we match a lot and in those two games, I have been more forward and he has stayed back.

"That helps me more be myself. I still do the defensive part, but now I can go forward more and help the strikers. I like to be in front of the goals too. He helps me and I enjoy it, yes."

We asked, you voted - here's all the angles of @PaulPogba's goal against Swansea! pic.twitter.com/t1yHmi2Np4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2017

United's commanding displays in their opening two games have prompted many to tip them to claim their first league title since 2012-13 this term.

Pogba insists Mourinho's men will not become complacent, but says they have no reason to fear their closest rivals.

"I'm pleased and happy that we have started really well, but it is not finished yet. It is just the start of the season," he said.

"The biggest challengers? We are our own rivals and we think about ourselves first. But we don't have to be scared of anyone in the league because we know we are a strong team as well. We know we can do great this season.

"I hope [we can win the title]. Every team is strong, like when Leicester won it two years ago and nobody expected it, so you don't know what's going to happen.

"We started very well, but we can end up bad and we don't want this. We want to be focused from game to game."

Next up for United is the visit of 2015-16 champions Leicester City, a fixture the hosts won 4-1 last season, with Pogba on target.