Manchester United identify 23-year-old Arsenal target as Antony's replacement: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto as a potential replacement for Antony. As claimed by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Red Devils are closely monitoring the progress of the Portugal international as Antony continues to not live up to his hefty price tag.

Antony made his move to Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £85 million but has struggled to make much of a difference at Old Trafford. The Brazil international is yet to score or assist this season and has also made headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Red Devils are now looking for quality additions on the flanks and have identified Neto as a potential replacement for Antony. Neto has been impressive for Wolves over the years but has taken his game to the next level this campaign.

The Portuguese winger has contributed one goal and seven assists in just 10 appearances for Wolves. However, he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to return before the New Year.

Neto is also left-footed like Antony and is capable of playing on either flank. He is extremely agile and technically gifted and is also very selfless, which is evident from his assists tally this season.

The 23-year-old joined Wolves in 2019 from Braga and has since made incredible progress. He has already made 121 appearances for Wolves and is also capped five times for Portugal.

However, Neto has struggled with plenty of injuries at a very young age which could work against him in securing a big move away from the Molineux. He has already missed 89 games for Wolves due to injuries.

Manchester United likely to reignite interest in former transfer target in January: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to reignite interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January. The France international has been linked multiple times with the Red Devils but a deal failed to materialize.

As reported by Sports Mole, Manchester United are ready to move for the Frenchman once again in January. Erik ten Hag was close to landing Rabiot on two different occasions in the past.

Rabiot renewed his contract in Turin this summer, but it expires in 2024. The Red Devils are understood to be preparing to make a pre-contract offer for the 28-year-old to land him for free in the summer.

Rabiot has so far featured 188 times for the Old Lady, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists. He has also been capped 39 times for France and is regarded as a key player by Didier Deschamps.