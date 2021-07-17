Manchester United identify Paul Pogba replacement - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly found a player who can replace Paul Pogba. ESPN has reported that Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

According to reports, Manchester United are interested in the idea of replacing Paul Pogba with compatriot Houssem Aouar.

The Frenchman is in high demand at the moment and United will have to fight hard with other clubs to win the race for the Ligue 1 star's signature.

Is Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United?

Manchester United's conundrum with Paul Pogba has been an eternal battle. The French World Cup winner has blown hot and cold during his five-year spell at Old Trafford.

He was signed as the most expensive midfielder to ever grace the Premier League, costing the Red Devils £89.3 million plus bonuses to lure him from Juventus in the summer of 216. However, Pogba has failed to live up to his price tag.

The situation has been further complicated by his agent Mino Raiola. The Italian liaison has been at loggerheads with the United hierarchy over the future of his client for some time now.

Pogba's deteriorating relationship with the club may have finally reached a tipping point. The player currently only has one year left on his contract and United will be keen to cash in on him this summer.

I needed some days to reflect after the match . Of course, very upset not to win the final but we’re a team that will look forward with our heads held high. Thank you to all of the fans for the support. We will come back stronger.



𝐏𝐏𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 pic.twitter.com/FDdDs9JM7U — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 28, 2021

Will Houssem Aouar replace Pogba at United?

Houssem Aouar is not exactly a like-for-like replacement for Paul Pogba. While both players can switch between a number 8 and number 10 role, their playing styles are different.

Pogba is a more combative player who can also dribble with absurd ease in extremely tight spaces. Aouar, on the other hand, is a passing master and likes to play a more direct role than to just dictate the tempo of the game.

Houssem Aouar's game might suit United

However, the change in personnel might just work to United's advantage. They were clearly unable to adjust Pogba in the team post the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

Why Aouar will be a better fit at Old Trafford

The current midfield dilemma at United is finding the right balance to fit both Pogba and Fernandes in the same team. The idea behind a finely balanced team is that the players compliment each other. And based on current form, Bruno has become the talisman at Manchester United.

And thank you to all the United fans! A true honor to get my second Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award. ❤️ https://t.co/DR6kYmsay5 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 18, 2021

While Pogba and Fernandes are both mavericks and like to dictate play, Aouar can play that quieter role as a number 8 at Manchester United. Should he join United, he is likely to prove to be an effective team player for head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

