Manchester United 'in talks' with Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara

Manchester United are keen on signing Thiago Alcantara this summer as per various reports. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly held talks with the Spaniard and is pushing for the move.

Bayern Munich are looking for €30 million to sell the midfielder. Liverpool and Manchester United are the only clubs reportedly keen on signing him, and he also wants a move to the Premier League.

Siste nytt er at det har vært dialog mellom United og Thiago, men at spanjolens lønnskrav skal være for høyt. — Fredrik A. N. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) September 1, 2020

Norwegian journalist Fredrik A N Flitvedt reports that the Manchester United manager spoke to Thiago Alcantara in person and tried to convince him to join his side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants to add more firepower to his midfield after the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax last night.

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already made it clear that they are open to selling Thiago Alcantara this summer. He has revealed that the midfielder is not going to sign a new deal and, thus, they are open to selling him for €30 million.

Rummenigge has also claimed that Liverpool have not made an official approach despite reports in the media. He said:

“We always read a lot about Liverpool, but they haven’t contacted us yet. Yesterday we had the appointment with our employees and his whole family was there, and they wandered around the square in great nostalgia (at the Allianz Arena), I would almost say. That looked a lot like goodbye as if he had made up his mind.”

Wayne Rooney also spoke about the possibility of Thiago Alcantara joining Liverpool:

“He almost came to United in 2013, and now Liverpool are linked with him. He’s one of the best midfielders around – I just hope he doesn’t go there! He can take the ball, be composed on it, keep things ticking over – and he’ll put his foot in. He’s an all-round midfielder, really, with a bit of everything. He backs up that Bayern press, and he drops in between the centre-halves to take the ball, yet he can also join in when they’re playing around the other box too. He’s a great player. It would be great to see him in the Premier League, actually.”

Thiago Alcantara was reportedly close to joining Manchester United when he was leaving Barcelona. However, David Moyes was not a big fan of him, and the Spaniard subsequently opted to join Bayern Munich instead.