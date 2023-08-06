Manchester United increased bid for Rasmus Hojlund because they feared getting outbid by two clubs - Reports 

As per The Athletic, Manchester United increased their offer for youngster Ramsus Hojlund as they were wary of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea's interest in the player. The Red Devils completed the signing of the striker by paying Atalanta £64 million.

Both Chelsea and PSG have been on the lookout for a striker this summer. The Blues have been linked with Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, while PSG are reportedly close to signing Goncalo Ramos from Benfica.

Hojlund was on the wishlist of several clubs this summer. After scoring 10 goals and providing four assists for Atalanta last season, the Denmark international was one of the most sought-after talents.

In the end, the 20-year-old striker, who has been a Manchester United fan since his childhood, chose to join Old Trafford. He said (via ESPN):

"It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player."

Hojlund was unveiled at the Theatre of Dreams by the club ahead of their pre-season friendly against RC Lens on Saturday, August 5.

At the moment, it looks like Hojlund will be the main man up-front for United in the 2023-24 season. Anthony Martial is expected to play second fiddle to the Dane after failing to make a case for himself, scoring just nine goals across all competitions last season.

"One of the best coaches in the world"- Manchester United new signing heaps praise on Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

In an interview with Manchester United's media team shortly after joining, Rasmus Hojlund stated his delight to be working with Erik ten Hag. He said (via ESPN):

"I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club."

The Denmark international marks the Premier League outfit's third signing this summer after securing the services of Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

According to reports, Hojlund is struggling with a small injury right now and might have to wait for a few weeks to make his United debut.