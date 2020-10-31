Manchester United Injury Update: Alex Telles and Phil Jones still out,  Sergio Romero back in contention, and more — 30th October 2020

It's been a good two weeks for Manchester United, as the Red Devils recorded stunning victories against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League and secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

With their new signings settling in and a handful of key players finding their feet, Manchester United could be a force to be reckoned with in the coming weeks. Here is the latest on the injury front for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as they prepare to host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Alex Telles still in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Manchester United will be without new signing Alex Telles once again for the visit of Arsenal. The Brazilian international tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and is still in self-isolation, having missed the Red Devils' last two outings in all competitions.

Speaking ahead of the showdown against Arsenal, Solskjaer confirmed that Telles would be missing once again.

"Alex [Telles] won't be ready, no. So apart from that I would think everyone else looks like they could be involved."

Luke Shaw has been impressive as a left-back in recent weeks and the Englishman looks likely to start against the Gunners on Sunday.

Manchester United manager slams' decision to scrap five substitutes rule

For the 2020-21 season, the Premier League confirmed that each side would only be allowed to make three substitutions, a decision that did not go down well with the Manchester United manager. Teams were allowed to make five changes post lockdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with players struggling to return to their best due to the cramped footballing calendar.

When quizzed about the matter, Solskjaer indicated that the players are not receiving enough protection from the governing body.

"100% (would’ve liked to have had five subs in the league) and I don’t understand and cannot believe the vote went against, we have to look after the players and this season is the most demanding season of all."

"I can see the point why clubs voted against but if you take a step back and think about these professional footballers and their mental and physical health, I think the only sensible solution would have been to give us the opportunity to rest a few more."

Manchester United are in the UEFA Champions League this season and have as many as four competitions to cater to in the coming months.

Fitness updates on Phil Jones and Sergio Romero

Solskjaer confirmed that while Sergio Romero has returned to training, Phil Jones is unlikely to be available for another month at least.

"Well, Sergio [Romero] has just come back into training this week, so he’s started his pre-season work and is working to get to his peak fitness with the goalkeepers."

"Phil has been injured and had an operation and working really hard to be back, hopefully he’ll get fit in December, when you’re injured you can’t get into the squad, he’s working really diligently and he’ll be coming back soon."

Manchester United have several options in central defense and are in no hurry to welcome Jones back, who has fallen out of favor under the Norwegian.