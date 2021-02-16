Manchester United Injury Update: Midfielder set to miss crucial Chelsea and Manchester City clashes 

Manchester United star Paul Pogba could miss out on the Red Devils' crucial fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City. Pogba was ruled out for United's draw against West Brom on Sunday due to an injury he picked up against Everton.

According to The Athletic (via BBC), Pogba was ruled out for three to four weeks, which could effectively rule him out of United's crunch ties against Chelsea and City.

Manchester United sorely missed Pogba during their 1-1 draw against strugglers West Brom on Sunday evening. Ole Gunnar Solsjaer was forced to play Fred and Scott McTominay at the base of Manchester United's midfield.

Both midfielders, although defensively sound, lack the creativity and calmness that Pogba possesses on the ball. Manchester United were unable to create any noteworthy chances against West Brom.

Manchester United will also miss Pogba for both legs of their Round of 32 tie in the Europa League with Real Sociedad. One player who could be an ideal replacement for Pogba over the next couple of weeks is Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek has been largely impressive for Manchester United when given the chance but has had to make do with starts in the Cup competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been reluctant to use the former Ajax man in the Premier League and in crucial games this season.

The Dutchman does, however, possess the vision, creativity and goal-scoring ability that Manchester United desperately require from one of their midfielders.

🗣"We hope to get him back as soon as we can"



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the injury to Paul Pogba and how Manchester United will cope without him pic.twitter.com/eoaBAJNnOK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 14, 2021

Manchester United will need to find a suitable replacement for Paul Pogba against Chelsea and Manchester City

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Paul Pogba had an indifferent start to the 2020-21 Premier League season. After showing glimpses of returning to form post lockdown, the Frenchman was unable to find his touch at the start of the 2020/21 season.

Pogba was often criticized for his lack of desire and work rate. This led to the Frenchman's agent, Mino Raiola, publicly stating Pogba's desire to leave the club.

Paul Pogba faces "a few weeks" on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury in Manchester United's 3-3 draw against Everton on Saturday. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) February 8, 2021

Since then, Pogba has been in inspired form, winning a number of games for Manchester United single-handedly. His latest injury, however, could prove to be a huge blow for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have won just one of their last five Premier League games and are at risk of dropping out of the Premier League title race if they continue to put in the type of performance they did against West Brom. Chelsea and Manchester City will be tricky opponents and Manchester United will have to be prepared.

