Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel reveals plan for misfiring strikers, Nagelsmann offers insight on Werner's situation, and more - 15 February 2021

Chelsea will look to beat Newcastle United and leapfrog Liverpool into fourth place in the 2020-21 Premier League table.

It has not even been a month since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge. But he could lead Chelsea to a top-four finish if the Blues continue their recent upturn in fortunes.

Chelsea have registered four wins on the spin, but are understandably far from the side that Tuchel wants to assemble.

Chelsea's strikers have netted only once thus far, doing so courtesy Tammy Abraham's strike in a 1-0 grind against Barnsley. There have been ongoing doubts over Timo Werner's ability in a Chelsea shirt too.

On that note, let us have a look at the latest Chelsea news stories as on February 15, 2021.

Thomas Tuchel explains plans for Chelsea's misfiring forwards

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that it is his responsibility to get to know his players better, and ensure they enjoy more activity inside the opponent's box.

The German also stated a plan for his misfiring strikers to rediscover their mojo, telling the official club website in this regard:

"It's my job to create spaces and create chances and make everybody understand how our strikers love to have the ball, how they can be the most dangerous guys they can be, because they have quality. Now it’s on us, on me and on their teammates to create the chances that they can score."

While reflecting on Chelsea's underwhelming performance against Barnsley, Tuchel added that it's up to him to bring the best out of his embattled forwards.

"From therem I need to get to know the players a little better. But it comes every day, and then we will find maybe some formations where it’s easier for us to score or to bring the strikers into good positions."

Julian Nagelsmann opines on Chelsea's Timo Werner

Chelsea's Timo Werner is suffering the longest goal drought of his career.

Timo Werner has not scored for Chelsea since the eighth game-week of the 2020-21 Premier League season against Sheffield United.

The striker has blanked and cut a frustrated figure more often than not. He is perhaps going through the toughest moments in what has been an otherwise illustrious career.

Werner's former boss Julian Nagelsmann recently opined on his former striker's situation, remarking:

“Timo was the undisputed star striker in Leipzig for a long time, with many goals and a lot of influence on the development of the club. He always played there, even when he made a meter less in training. At Chelsea, he is one of many stars and has to work on certain things.”

Indeed, Chelsea are still finding a way to bring the best out of their summer recruits, as the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz are yet to peak as well.

Ilkay Gundogan lavishes praise on Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel

Ilkay Gundogan (left) and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League Player of the Month for January and one of Manchester City's finest players this season, Ilkay Gundogan has heaped praise on his former boss Thomas Tuchel.

The midfielder, who has worked alongside some of the best minds in football, revealed that he could used the borrowed knowledge by working as a manager post his retirement.

In this regard, Gundogan put Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, who he worked with for a season at Borussia Dortmund, in the same pedestal as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. Gundogan said in this regard:

"Some time ago, I asked around for some information on how the procedure would work if I were to take a trainer's license one day. The fact that with Pep, Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, I've had pretty much the best coaches in club football so far."

Thomas Tuchel will be eyeing a fifth win in a row when Chelsea host Newcastle United.