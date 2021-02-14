Chelsea vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in Monday night's Premier League action, as the Blues look to continue their revival under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have won four straight games in all competitions after drawing their first game under Tuchel.

In midweek, Chelsea beat Barnsley 1-0 in the FA Cup to move into the quarterfinals. Tammy Abraham scored the only goal of that game, as the Blues set up a clash with Sheffield United.

Chelsea played Sheffield United in the Premier League last Monday night, and were a bit fortunate to win 2-1. Jorginho scored a penalty in the second half after Mason Mount's opener was canceled out by an Antonio Rudiger own goal.

With a win in this game, Chelsea would go above struggling Liverpool, and into the top four of the Premier League. Given how this season has been, this is surely not the last twist in the race for UEFA Champions League spots.

Newcastle are currently 17th, just a spot above the relegation zone. However, there is a 10-point gap between them and Fulham in 18th place.

In their last game, they beat Southampton 3-2. They did well to hold on to the lead in the end, as they finished the game with 10 men following Jeff Hendrick's red card.

📺 Jamal Lewis spoke with NUFC TV earlier as he previews Monday's fixture against Chelsea.#CHENEW ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 11, 2021

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won 75 of the previous 168 games that they have played against Newcastle, losing only 39 of those. There have been 54 draws.

The reverse fixture at St. James' Park in November ended 2-0 to the Blues, with a Federico Fernandez own goal followed by a strike from Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Newcastle United form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Team News

Chelsea

Thiago Silva is injured and unavailable for Chelsea. Timo Werner is doubtful with a dead leg while his compatriot Kai Havertz has a knock as well.

Injured: Thiago Silva

Doubtful: Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

Newcastle United

Callum Wilson has a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him out for six to eight weeks. That is a massive blow for the Magpies, as Wilson is their top scorer. Fabian Schar and Javi Manquillo are injured as well.

Injured: Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Javi Manquillo

Doubtful: Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez

Suspended: Jeff Hendrick

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Predicted XIs

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Karl Darlow; Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Jamal Lewis; Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Andy Carroll

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Prediction

With Newcastle missing Wilson, there is barely a goal threat in their side now. We are predicting a comfortable Chelsea win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United