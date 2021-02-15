Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel urges calm with summer signing, former RB Leipzig boss reveals why he rejected Blues move and more - 14th February 2021

Chelsea are currently one of the most celebrated clubs in the Premier League, owing to their rich vein of form. Thomas Tuchel has guided his new team to four wins and a draw in his first five games in charge, portraying his exceptional abilities as a coach.

Chelsea's performances under him have opened up room for discourse regarding dynamics such as team structure, player preferences and results.

The transition of players in and out of the team under Tuchel's 3-4-3 setup has sparked intense discussion. There is also further speculation about Chelsea's links with centre-backs.

Without further delay then, let's dive right into the top news stories on Chelsea as of February 14, 2021.

Tuchel reflects on Ben Chilwell's situation at Chelsea

Ben Chilwell has only started two games since Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea

Tuchel's system of three at the back has unlocked Marcos Alonso's potential down left wing-back. That has left Ben Chilwell sidelined more often than he'd have liked.

Advertisement

Chilwell, who has been one of Chelsea's best players this season with his attacking prowess, has only started two games under Tuchel. Not to mention, he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes under the German.

Tuchel revealed that Alonso is more suited to a wider role, and added that he has complete trust in Chilwell's abilities. The Chelsea boss said:

"If he is, I can absolutely understand, because he got some difficult and very tight decisions go against him. We took the choice for Marcos in a game where we played with five [defenders] because he was more familiar with the position, he played under Antonio Conte and we opted for him for his strengths in the air, to defend and attack set pieces."

Tuchel added:

"Marcos did a very good match and scored the decisive goal and from there it was hard to come back. I had a talk with him before the Tottenham match and told him 'You have to trust me now, I see the potential, I see your talent'".

Advertisement

Tuchel reveals his knowledge on CHO from PSG days

Callum Hudson-Odoi has played a key role for Chelsea under Tuchel thus far

Chelsea manager Tuchel has revealed that he was aware of Callum Hudson-Odoi's priceless talent from his Paris Saint-Germain days.

Supposedly, he has been tracking the youngster's progress for the past two years due to his potential and links with other clubs.

On the same, Tuchel disclosed:

"I became aware of Callum during my days at Paris. I'd say probably two years ago. His name popped up on our radar because, clearly, he had so much potential. I've always liked Callum because of the personality he shows on the pitch. Now I've got to know him better, I can say he's a really positive guy and he always has a smile on his face."

Tuchel added that Hudson-Odoi must maintain his levels both on the pitch and on the training ground if he wants to stay at the same level.

Ralf Rangnick reveals why he rejected Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick rejected an offer from Chelsea

In addition to Tuchel, the likes of Ralf Rangnick, Max Allegri, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Brendan Rodgers were linked to the Chelsea job when Frank Lampard was sacked.

Advertisement

Rangnick has lifted the lid on his chances, stating that he rejected the move because Chelsea were offering him the task on an interim basis.

Ex-RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick claims Chelsea wanted to hire him ahead of Thomas Tuchel 👀 pic.twitter.com/nRM5uoXbam — Goal (@goal) February 14, 2021

Speaking to the Times, Rangnick said:

"I said: ‘I would like to come and work with you, but I can’t do it for four months. I’m not an interim coach. To the media and players you would be the ‘four-month manager’, a lame duck, from day one."