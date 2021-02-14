Chelsea News Roundup: Summer signing wants to leave club, Blues receive boost for Bayern Munich star, and more - 13 February 2021

Chelsea secured a fourth consecutive win in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel, thanks to a decisive goal from Tammy Abraham. The 1-0 victory against Barnsley propelled the Blues to the quarterfinals of the 2020-21 FA Cup.

Tuchel's starting XI on the day provided a glimpse of what his best lineup could look like in the Premier League; Chelsea's below-par performance raised questions on whether the team can directly adapt to a change in systems, though.

As the German coach prepares his best team, a few Chelsea players are sure to be left out more often than they would prefer to. On that note, let us have a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on 13 February, 2021.

Frustrated Hakim Ziyech wants to leave Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech has netted just two goals for Chelsea.

As per reports from Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech wants to leave the club due to lack of minutes on the pitch.

Signed from AFC Ajax in the summer, Ziyech has mustered just two goals across all competitions for the Blues, which makes for grim reading, given the hype around his transfer.

Frequent injuries and struggle to break into the double number 10 role in Tuchel's side have left Ziyech visibly frustrated. It is understood that Chelsea could let him depart on loan, with AC Milan and Juventus interested in his services.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are going through a rough period at the moment which every player does at some point. I refuse to give up on them so soon. We’re well aware of what they can do and they’ve both had their moments. pic.twitter.com/0uVPVgUmFw — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) February 12, 2021

Chelsea handed David Alaba boost after Dayot Upamecano transfer

David Alaba is a prime transfer target for Chelsea.

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to beat the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool to the signature of the highly sought-after defender Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano received more than one approach from Chelsea, Liverpool were planning for a move in the summer. But he’s joining Bayern Münich [until 2026] because they immediately satisfied his requests. Deal to be signed in the next months, when Bayern will pay the release clause. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2021

SportsMole suggests that the move could boost Chelsea's pursuit of David Alaba, who is very likely to run down his contract at the Bavarian club.

Various other teams in the Premier League are also keen on Alaba, who has made over 400 appearances and won nine Bundesliga titles in his time in Germany.

Chelsea could utilise Alaba's dynamism and experience, especially with the future of Emerson and Marcos Alonso uncertain.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher reflects on West Brom loan stint

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has impressed at West Bromwich Albion.

Conor Gallagher has been a monstrous presence for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League this season.

The Chelsea loanee, who is also a recipient of the Academy Player of the Year award, enjoyed successful loan spells at Charlton Athletic and Swansea.

Despite playing only his first season in the top flight, Gallagher believes he is ready to play at this level. He said in this regard:

“I feel like I have improved a lot. I have shown people I can play at this level, and I am good enough."

Reflecting on his loan carousels, the Chelsea loanee observed:

"I played 47 games in the Championship last season, including the play-offs. I was at Charlton in the first half of the season and then Swansea in the second half of the season. They were both great loan spells for me; even though they were both short, I learnt a lot. With both teams, I became a better player and better person, and I did well, so I was ready to make the step up. Chelsea thought so too; they wanted me to play in the Premier League."

Gallagher now has the responsibility of rescuing the embattled Baggies from the bottom three.