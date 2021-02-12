Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel hails midfielder's impact, Blues star linked with Inter Milan, and more - 11 February 2021

Chelsea have improved significantly as a unit since the arrival of German tactician Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues managed to engineer loan deals for a few of their players in the recently-concluded transfer window.

Chelsea are now only a point off Liverpool in the Premier League and could head into the last eight of the FA Cup if they get past Barnsley.

Tuchel's team selection and the performances of various players who have visibly reinvented themselves under the new head coach have dominated most of the gossip surrounding Chelsea.

On that note, let us take a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on 11 February, 2021.

Thomas Tuchel hails Mateo Kovacic's impact at Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic celebrates with Thomas Tuchel following Chelsea's win against Sheffield United.

Advertisement

Mateo Kovacic's drive and infectious energy have been key in Chelsea's dominance and possession-based football under Thomas Tuchel.

The Croatian, who was also Chelsea's 'Player of the Season' last term, has shone alongside Jorginho as a double pivot.

In the middle of the night, he will be ready. 🌙✊



Thomas Tuchel had high praise for Mateo Kovacic! #BARCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 11, 2021

Tuchel was heavily impressed with Kovavic's work-rate and desire during an interview with Chelsea TV. He said in this regard:

“Kova, you can call him in the middle of the night, and he will be ready to dribble, run and steal balls. He has the mentality of a real champion; it’s incredible.”

Inter Milan exploring an Eriken-Jorginho swap deal with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is on Inter Milan's radar.

Advertisement

According to reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Chelsea's midfielder Jorginho.

The Italian club may not be able to match Chelsea's asking price of €50 million. But they could use Christian Eriksen as a makeweight to facilitate the deal. In addition, they might insert €20 million to tempt the West Londoners.

Jorginho has been linked with a transfer to Italy since Maurizio Sarri's departure despite seemingly appearing comfortable in a Chelsea shirt.

Two goals from the spot in as many games, but will Jorginho make it three in a row today?



Submit your predictions before 7pm 👇 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 11, 2021

Thomas Tuchel lauds Billy Gilmour's mentality and hunger to learn

Billy Gilmour could start in Chelsea's midfield against Barnsley.

Thomas Tuchel has not shied away from talking about Billy Gilmour, who was touted to leave Chelsea on loan earlier in January.

Advertisement

The new Chelsea manager has showered praise on Gilmour for his appetite to thrive and improve. However, he explicitly stated that the youngster is behind Jorginho, Kovacic and N'Golo Kante in the pecking order.

The Chelsea boss observed in this regard:

“For me, he represents everything a young guy from the academy should represent. He is humble. I feel that he is happy to be here. That he is living his dream and that he is ready to give everything to fulfil his dream."

Tuchel further added:

"The exact perfect mix between being humble and being impatient and trying every training session to improve, to learn and not show too much respect. We have a strong midfield, and right now he is one of four players for central midfield. The other three players are (Mateo) Kovacic, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante."

Revealing that he wants the Chelsea starlet to stay and hone his skills, Tuchel concluded:

“That makes it not easy for Billy to find his place, but he is the No. 4 right now in my head, and to be the No. 4 out of two positions is a pretty good start for Billy. I wanted him absolutely to stay because he has a big impact in training games and his quality is obvious."

Gilmour could start alongside Kante against Barnsley in the FA Cup.