Manchester United interested in signing Tiémoué Bakayoko, Red Devils monitoring £18m Southampton midfielder, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 9, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10 Jul 2019, 00:37 IST

United are reportedly interested in Tiémoué Bakayoko
United are reportedly interested in Tiémoué Bakayoko

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 9th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: July 8, 2019

#5 United interested in signing Tiémoué Bakayoko


Bakayoko impressed while on loan at AC Milan last season
Bakayoko impressed while on loan at AC Milan last season

We start today's segment with news of a another midfielder linked with Solskjaer's team. Pogba's imminent departure has jeopardized United's plans this summer, as the club are looking at a host of midfielders to replace the Frenchman. There are also rumours floating that United will not let Pogba leave until they sign a replacement. However, the search for the Frenchman's replacement has not been fruitful so far and it has taken United to places that they were expected to arrive at.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko, who spent last season on loan to AC Milan. The French midfielder was brought to Chelsea by Antonio Conte in the summer of 2017 in a £40m deal from Monaco as a replacement for Nemanja Matic, who departed for United. Bakayoko was expected to be an improvement from the Serbian, however, he failed to impress at Stamford Bridge and was branded a flop.

Conte's departure and Maurizio Sarri's arrival saw Bakayoko shipped off to AC Milan on loan for the 2018/19 season. However, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise as the Frenchman thrived in the Serie A and caught the eye with a string of impressive performances for Milan.

Bakayoko is back at Chelsea now and is a part of the squad on their pre-season tour of Ireland. Frank Lampard's appointment means that the Frenchman could get another chance to impress and stake his claim for a first-team spot for the blues. It is understood that the new Chelsea boss will assess Bakayoko over the pre-season tour and decide on his future.

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the Frenchman, along with Arsenal and PSG. Bakayoko is still only 24 years old and could suit Solskjaer, who is looking to add steel in his midfield with Matic's future also uncertain.

