Manchester United join chase for Reading youngster Danny Loader

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 03:03 IST SHARE

Reading v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are amongst the club considering a move for Reading striker Danny Loader. The talented 20-year-old has less than a year left on his contract and is coveted by a whole host of top clubs across the continent.

Loader is a former England youth international and made his debut at the age of 16 under Jaap Stam, who himself was a fan favourite in his time at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are depleted up front after the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku but the Norwegian tactician opted to play the waiting game to pursue his top targets, with RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland reportedly on the top of his shortlist.

The youngster was subject to interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer and came close to sealing a switch to the Premier League but his dream move ultimately failed to come to fruition.

"Everyone knows a Premier League club tried to sign me in the transfer window, but it wasn't to be. I'm very ambitious, my dream is to play on the biggest stage and you never know when these opportunities will come around again."

The Red Devils have also been linked with the likes of Mario Mandzukic, James Maddison and Jadon Sancho amongst others and it remains to be seen if they decide to splash the cash in January, as they aim to overcome their underwhelming start to the Premier League season and make a late push for a top-four spot.