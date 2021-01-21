Manchester United keep title momentum going with crucial win against Fulham

Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s fist-pumping at full-time said it all. Manchester United returned to winning ways on Wednesday as they came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League.

The Red Devils had to work hard for the win, and ended up victorious thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba. This wasn’t a completely dominant performance, but at this stage the most important statistic is getting the three points.

Having drawn against Liverpool last week, United needed to quickly bounce back and they did just that.

The Old Trafford outfit were dealt an early setback, when Ademola Lookman beat the offside trap to put Fulham in front after just five minutes.

However, Solskjaer’s side patiently grew into the game and picked their moments. Bruno Fernandes saw his effort hit the post, before his cross fell to Cavani to score the equaliser.

Pogba then produced a moment of magic in the second half, with his left-footed rocket from outside the box winning the game for Manchester United.

7 - Manchester United have won seven Premier League games having gone behind this season – only Newcastle in 2001-02 (10) and Man Utd themselves in 2012-13 (9) have done so more in a single campaign. Mindset. pic.twitter.com/fMpStIgumf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

Manchester United back on top of Premier League

Earlier wins for Leicester City and Manchester City had seen Manchester United drop to third, prior to their game against Fulham. The Premier League title race is getting tighter and about four or five clubs still have the chance of winning it.

However, after defeating Fulham at Craven Cottage, the Red Devils returned to the summit of the Premier League. There are those that still doubt Manchester United’s title credentials, but Solskjaer’s side is currently getting the job done.

United have maintained the kind of consistency shown by champions. Another impressive trait of this team is that they rarely give up, having come from behind to win games time and time again.

Manchester United's away form has also been incredible. They have now played 16 games on the road in the Premier League without tasting defeat.

It was gritty.

It was hard work.

𝙄𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙞𝙩.



A massive three points on the road 💪



💻 https://t.co/YS4CBzXRmU

🔴 #MUFC

#⃣ #FULMUN pic.twitter.com/bcQPTq2Uxy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2021

Red Devils keep title momentum going with latest win

The win against Fulham is a huge boost to Manchester United’s title ambitions. With their rivals winning their fixtures, it was important that the Red Devils did not slip up.

Solskjaer has so far maintained that he is not focusing on the league table, but his side’s form cannot be underestimated. They boast a world-class mentality and their character when chasing games is unreal.

“It’s always going to be talked about when we’re halfway through and you’re top of the league, but we’re not really thinking about this,” the Norwegian told Manutd.com in his post-match press conference.

“We’ve just got to go one game at a time and keep everyone healthy and fresh and see where we are. We are getting better, the players are getting better, they're stronger, more robust – physically, mentally.

“We've seen so many times this season coming back from 1-0 down, so I'm pleased with the progress and very proud of how they're conducting themselves. At the training ground, the preparations for the games, the staff... fantastic.”

At this point, there’s nothing more important than keeping the title momentum going and Manchester United are doing just that, having taken all three points from Fulham in their latest Premier League game.