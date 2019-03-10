Manchester United legend Eric Cantona 'involved in a quarrel with Neymar's father'

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 694 // 10 Mar 2019, 13:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eric Cantona and Neymar Sr were reportedly involved in a bust-up after United's game.

What's the story?

French media outlet, RMC, reports that former Manchester United ace, Eric Cantona and one of his friends, were involved in an altercation with Neymar's father following the Red Devils' inspirational comeback against the French giants in the UEFA Champions League.

Neymar Sr was said to have taken a gesture from the United great, as an insult to his son and the French club. Reportedly, he moved out of Neymar's box to confront the former Man United striker.

In case you didn't know..

The Red Devils arrived in the French capital, with the hopes of overturning a 2-0 deficit sustained in the first leg of the knockout stage clash against Paris Saint-Germain, at the Old Trafford.

With the help of a brace from Romelu Lukaku and an injury-time penalty scored by Marcus Rashford, Solskjaer's men knocked out the Parisians from the Champions League.

Following the final whistle at Parc des Princes, Manchester United fans (including the current and former players) around the world took to the social media to celebrate their remarkable win. Another ex-United star, Patrice Evra, exchanged heated words with former teammate, Jerome Rothen on Instagram.

The heart of the matter

Following the final whistle, Eric Cantona's friend reportedly is said to have directed an insult towards Neymar's father, after which security services were forced to intervene.

Advertisement

Neymar Jr, who already left to console his teammates, was not present in the altercation in the stands between the two parties involved.

On the other hand, Cantona was invited to the United dressing room, where he also shared a picture of himself with Sir Alex Ferguson and Solskjaer.

Following the bust-up with Neymar Sr in the French capital, the five-time Premier League winner took to his Instagram handle; taking a dig at the Brazilian forward who missed the clash due to an injury. The PSG forward also missed the second-leg against Real Madrid last season, due to a similar injury.

Cantona posted a picture of Neymar in his Instagram story, targetting the Brazilian for missing the crucial games of the season with the caption reading: "Just like the barbecue, you take it out in spring when the sun begins to shine."

Eric Cantona to Neymar on Instagram #mufc pic.twitter.com/8cVL4X4xLd — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 9, 2019

What's next?

Following their remarkable win against the French outfit in the Champions League, the Red Devils will turn their attention to the Premier League where they face Arsenal, away from home.

Advertisement