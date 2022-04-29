Manchester United-linked attacker set to be subject of 'big offers' in coming weeks: Reports

RB Leipzig are expecting a number of big offers for star man Christopher Nkunku in the coming weeks, with Manchester United reportedly interested in the Frenchman.

Nkunku, 24, has been in impressive form for Leipzig this season scoring 17 goals and contributing 15 assists in 31 Bundesliga games.

He was part of the Leipzig side that defeated Rangers 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first-leg on April 28, a competition in which he has three goals in five appearances.

But! Football Club reports that the Frenchman is a target for a number of top European sides with a huge asking price of €100 million.

Manchester United are one of the teams to be reportedly interested in the player alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

According to Florian Plettenberg, current Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick is a huge fan of the forward who has two years left on his current deal.

Erik ten Hag is set to take charge of Manchester United in June and is expected to undertake a huge overhaul of the squad.

Jesse Lingard is looking likely to depart Old Trafford with his contract expiring and Edinson Cavani is also on his way out.

It leaves a void in Ten Hag's attacking options and the versatility of Nkunku may be hugely attractive for the Dutch coach.

Nkunku can play in a host of roles, including on both wings, as a second striker and as a centre-forward.

Christopher Nkunku wants RB Leipzig to consider a lower fee amid Manchester United interest

Nkunku may leave the Red Bull Arena this summer

The 24-year-old is one of Europe's most sought-after forwards, having flourished under Domenico Tedesco this season.

His impressive form has seen him earn two international call-ups to the France international team.

According to ESPN, RB Leipzig will listen to offers of €73 million for the Frenchman.

The Bundesliga side are looking to hold contract talks to tie Nkunku down to a longer deal.

But Nkunku wants the German side to consider lowering the asking price amidst rumors of United's interest in his services.

"Our goal is to keep the team together for next season", he added. RB Leipzig director Mintzlaff tells @SkySportDE : "I have said it before, and I will say it again here: Nkunku will be our player again next season".

The club have a good relationship with the player's agent Pini Zahavi, but Nkunku wants Leipzig to consider deals at around the €60 million mark.

That could bring the Red Devils right into the equation as they reportedly have a transfer war chest of €120-180 million this summer (per ESPN).

