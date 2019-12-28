Manchester United looking to sign 3 players, Xhaka set to depart the Emirates, and more: EPL transfer news roundup, December 28, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Pedro would leave everything to join Barcelona

Chelsea star Pedro Rodriguez has revealed that he would leave everything to join Barcelona. The former Barcelona has been open about his intentions to go back to the Camp Nou should the opportunity arise.

The Spaniard also revealed that there were talks of him rejoining the Blaugrana earlier in the summer but nothing came of it in the end.

"If Barca call me, I'll drop everything," Pedro was quoted by AS.

"There was a moment in pre-season when we played against Barça that, after talking with the coach, I saw a chance, but the door closed quickly.

"At this point, I don't know what will happen to me, just that I'm contracted to Chelsea until the end of the season."

Pedro’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season and he can sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from January.

Xhaka agrees terms with Hertha Berlin

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal and Hertha Berlin are still locked in talks over a potential move for Granit Xhaka in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports. The report claims that the Gunners intend to recoup most of the £35 million that they spent to sign him.

Advertisement

Also read: Arsenal hope to persuade Juventus and land Mikel Arteta’s first signing

Manchester United target three players

According to a report from Standard, Manchester United are targeting three players and would be willing to wait until the summer to get them. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants a striker and two midfielders, which includes an attacking-minded right-sided midfielder.

Also read:

The likes of Erling Braut Haaland, James Maddison and Richarlison have been named as targets for Manchester United as they look to strengthen their side.