Manchester United make inquiries to sign €35m-rated PSG star - Reports

Manchester United have made inquiries to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to French outlet L’Equipe (via Get French Football News). The Parisian giants have set an asking price of €35 million for the Argentine international.

Leandro Paredes had an injury-hit campaign last time around. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder only managed 22 appearances for PSG during the 2021-22 season and contributed a goal and two assists. Paredes still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Parisian giants.

Get French Football News @GFFN Manchester United have enquired with PSG for 28-year-old midfielder Leandro Paredes - Les Parisiens’ €35m asking price is complicating talks, according to tomorrow’s L’Équipe. Manchester United have enquired with PSG for 28-year-old midfielder Leandro Paredes - Les Parisiens’ €35m asking price is complicating talks, according to tomorrow’s L’Équipe.

Paris Saint-Germain, however, are still looking to offload the defensive midfielder as the club enters a new era under manager Christophe Galtier. According to PSGTalk, Manchester United are one of the two clubs interested in signing Leandro Paredes in the summer. The other club interested in signing the midfielder are Serie A giants Juventus.

According to the aforementioned source, the asking price of €35 million has proved to be a roadblock for Manchester United. However, the Parisian giants could reduce their asking price if they are desperate to sell the 28-year-old midfielder.

Why do Manchester United need someone like Leandro Paredes from PSG?

Manchester United are in the midst of a squad rebuild under their new manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have seen a few important midfielders leave the club on free transfers this summer, including Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. United therefore need midfield reinforcements this season.

However, a defensive midfielder should be high on the club's wishlist ahead of the 2022-23 season. United have lacked a defensive midfielder who can sit in front of the centre-backs for quite some time now.

As things stand, Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. If Erik ten Hag decides to play Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes together, he will need a strong defensive midfielder who can protect the defense when the pair are higher up the pitch.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal.Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal. 🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him.

PSG's Leandro Paredes would be an ideal candidate to fill that void at Old Trafford. The Red Devils need a player similar to Fabinho at Liverpool or Rodri at Manchester City.

According to Sky Sports, United are in the race to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. The 24-year-old is primarily a center-back but is very much capable of playing as a defensive midfielder if required.

