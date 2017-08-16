Reports: Manchester United set to make shock move for Barcelona star

What's the story?

Manchester United have made already made some high profile signings in the transfer window and now latest reports in Spanish Daily AS, claim that the Red Devils are considering a shock move for Barcelona star Arda Turan. The Turkish international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou and Mourinho sees Turan as a perfect alternative to Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic.

According to the report, the forward's agent Ahmed Bulut and Arda Turan himself are keen for a move away from the Spanish giants with Galatasaray and now Manchester United keen to provide a new opportunity and challenge to the 30-year-old.

In case you didn't know...

Future Red Devil?

Manchester United have already signed the likes of Lindelof, Lukaku and Matic this transfer window and Mourinho even hinted that he was only one quality winger away from having the perfect transfer window.

"I was hoping for four plays to improve the squad," he had said after United's pre-season win against Sampdoria.

"The club did a fantastic job by getting three of them which is very difficult with the crazy market where we are now. To get three out of four, I thank the club for that. I’ll be happier if they give me four out of four."

With the signing of Ivan Perisic proving to be difficult, Arda Turan could well end up becoming the fourth signing Mourinho craves for in this transfer window. Having scored 15 goals last season for Barcelona, the Turkish star definitely knows how to find the back of the net.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are one of the favourites for the Premier League title this season and the addition of Arda Turan will only strengthen that notion. Fast, direct and extremely skilled on the ball, the 30-year-old Turkish international will definitely add an extra dimension to the Red Devils.

While Ivan Perisic still remains United's priority, Inter Milan's refusal to sell could see the Premier League giants make a bid of close to £40 million for the La Liga star.

Arda Turan is one of the most underrated players in world football at the moment!

Author's take

With Turan struggling to get regular play time in the starting XI for Barcelona and United desperately on the lookout for a top quality winger, a move could prove to be the perfect solution for everyone involved.

Barcelona, however, will not like to lose the 30-year-old cheaply and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a transfer fee before the window ends.

