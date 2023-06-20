Manchester United make staggering €80m bid to sign goalkeeper as David de Gea faces uncertain future: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a proposal to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as doubts grow over David de Gea's future.

According to Defensa Central (via Football365), the Red Devils have made an €80 million offer for Courtois as De Gea's contracts talks stall. It is reported that there is a chance the latter departs Old Trafford this summer.

De Gea's current deal expires at the end of this month and he had agreed on a new contract. However, the Spanish goalkeeper has reportedly decided to leave after spending 12 years at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will therefore be on the lookout for a new shot-stopper and they have seemingly turned to Real Madrid's Courtois. They are willing to pay the Belgian €20 million (£17 million) per year and are set to go hammer and tong for his signature.

Courtois is regarded as one of Europe's best goalkeepers after another sensational season at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 31-year-old made 49 appearances across competitions, keeping 17 clean sheets. He has three years left on his contract with Madrid.

However, Los Blancos regard the former Chelsea shot-stopper as an undisputable part of their squad. Hence they are not willing to entertain offers and even an astronomical offer from Manchester United will reportedly not persuade them to sell.

Manchester United have other goalkeeping options in their sights to replace De Gea

Andre Onana is on Manchester United's shortlist.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Inter Milan's Andre Onana, Bayern Munich's Yann Sommer, and Everton's Jordan Pickford.

Reports claim that Erik ten Hag's side have reignited their interest in Sommer, 34, as they view the Swiss goalkeeper as a cheap option this summer. The Bayern shot-stopper is also seen as an affordable alternative to Onana and Pickford.

Pickford is currently being valued at around £30 million by Everton and there have been claims that the Red Devils are preparing a formal bid. Meanwhile, Onana's price tag is £60 million and this may dissuade Ten Hag on a reunion with his former Ajax shot-stopper.

Hence, Sommer is viewed as a cheaper option than those two. He joined the Bavarians from Borussia Monchengladbach in January. The veteran goalkeeper joined Thomas Tuchel's side as a quickfire replacement for Manuel Neuer who suffered a long-term injury.

However, Neuer is recovering from his injury which has placed doubt on Sommer continuing as first-choice at the Allianz Arena. He made 25 appearances for Bayern, keeping eight clean sheets.

Despite this, Ten Hag may be inclined to sign a younger goalkeeper if he is looking to replace De Gea long-term. Pickford, 29, featured 38 times across competitions for the Toffees last season, keeping eight clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Onana, 27, starred in his debut season with Inter, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games at the San Siro. He is a player Ten Hag knows well and is the typically assured ball-playing shot-stopper the Dutch coach likes his team to possess.

