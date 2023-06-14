Manchester United reignite interest in goalkeeper as cheaper alternative to Jordan Pickford and Andre Onana - Reports

Manchester United have identified Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer as a cheaper alternative to Jordan Pickford and Andre Onana, according to talkSPORT.

The Red Devils have verbally agreed a new contract with David de Gea, whose existing deal runs out on June 30. However, there are doubts about the Spaniard's future, as he's yet to put pen to paper.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, wants to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer regardless of De Gea's contract decision. Hence, Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Everton shot-stopper Pickford.

There are suggestions that the Toffees could sell Pickford for £30 million, amidst claims that the Red Devils are readying a formal bid. The Old Trafford outfit could also offer Tom Heaton in a potential player-plus-cash deal.

The Premier League giants have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan's Onana. However, the Nerazzurri will not drop their £51.3 million (£60 million) valuation of the player, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

With signing an elite striker is at the top of Manchester United's wishlist, they might not have so much money to spend on a goalkeeper. Sommer, 34, has, thus, emerged as a cheaper alternative to Pickford and Onana.

Sommer has been on the English club's shortlist since last summer and is seen as an ideal fit for Ten Hag. ESPN said in January that United are working on a deal to sign the goalkeeper on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

However, the Switzerland international joined Bayern Munich for £7.7 million in the winter after Bavarians No. 1 Manuel Neuer picked up a long-term injury. With the latter set to return, Sommer is reportedly ready to leave if he's not given guarantees over his playing time next season.

Manchester United eye Moussa Diaby as Jadon Sancho replacement

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021. However, he has struggled to live up to the price tag at Old Trafford, bagging 12 goals and six assists in 79 appearances across competitions.

Hence, the England international's future with the Red Devils is uncertain despite having three more years left in his deal. Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a £50 million move for the winger.

It appears that Manchester United would not be against the idea of selling Sancho, having already identified a replacement. According to The Daily Mail (via Metro), they're eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby.

Diaby, 23, had an impressive 2022-23 season with Leverkusen, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 games across competitions. The German club reportedly want £65 million for the France international. It's worth noting that Arsenal and Newcastle United are also in the mix for the winger.

