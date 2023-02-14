Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lauds Xavi and his Barcelona team ahead of crucial game at Camp Nou

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has showered praise on Barcelona and their manager Xavi Hernandez ahead of the two European heavyweights' Europa League clash. The Red Devils travel to the Nou Camp to face the Blaugrana in the first leg of their Europa League Playoff on Thursday (February 16).

Both sides are in impressive form heading into their encounter this Thursday. United are third in the Premier League and have lost just once since the FIFA World Cup break at the end of last year. Meanwhile, Barca are flying high at the top of La Liga, winning eight games on the bounce.

Ten Hag has commended Barcelona's style of play while lauding the qualities Xavi possesses both as a player and as a coach. He told UEFA:

"As a player, I admire [Xavi]. Barcelona, the way [they] played with him: he was such an important part of the team, you can see that the philosophy he now brings [to the team] is his Barcelona."

He added:

"I really like his team, the attacking way of play. I think he is [heading] in the right direction. I think it’s going to be a good challenge between Manchester United and Barcelona."

It is rare for two of Europe's most illustrious teams meet this early in European competition. However, both are guilty of spurning their chances of progressing through their respective tournaments without the need for a playoff.

Manchester United finished in Group E of the Europa League, losing out on first place to Real Sociedad on goal difference by one goal. Meanwhile, Barca crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Group C.

Ten Hag also touched on the fact that the two clubs are meeting so early on:

"I think Barcelona and [us] as well [would] have preferred to play [this match] in the final. We are looking forward [to it], it [takes] a lot of energy searching for that finish, and it will be a great game."

Ten Hag set to reshuffle Manchester United's midfield for the Barcelona encounter

Casemiro is likely to come back into the United team.

Manchester United suffered a massive setback when Christian Eriksen was ruled out until at least late April with a knee injury. They moved on January transfer deadline day to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern.

However, the Austrian is unavailable for the first leg against the Blaugrana as he incurred three bookings in the Bavarians' Champions League campaign. He is suspended.

Casemiro will come back into Ten Hag's midfield after missing their 2-2 draw and 2-0 win over Leeds United this past week. He is suspended from domestic football due to a red card against Crystal Palace. Scott McTominay will likely not feature as he has been dealing with a muscular injury.

