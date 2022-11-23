Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United will enter the market for a new striker in the upcoming January window following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and United have parted ways with mutual consent following the player's explosive interview with TV personality Piers Morgan. The Portuguese forward accused the club of betraying him and slammed manager Erik ten Hag for not showing respect.

United initiated internal discussions on the matter last week before finally deciding to part ways with the player on Tuesday, November 22. Romano has now revealed on social media that the club have saved around £17 million despite terminating the player's contract.

He further commented that the Red Devils will now revisit their plans to sign a striker next summer and will enter the market for one in January itself.

"Manchester United will save around £17m as Cristiano Ronaldo agreed not to receive any pay off.

"Plan was to invest on new striker in July but Man Utd are now already exploring the market to find a solution in January," Romano tweeted.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is now without a club and is free to look for potential suitors.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo part ways with mutual consent

United and Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Tuesday that they will be ending their second stint together prematurely. The decision was taken due to Ronaldo's scathing comments against the club.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," the club's statement read.

Cristiano Ronaldo also released a statement that read:

“Following talks with Man Utd, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.

“It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

54 appearances

27 goals

5 assists



Thanks for the memories… Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United:54 appearances27 goals5 assistsThanks for the memories… Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United:👕 54 appearances⚽ 27 goals🅰️ 5 assistsThanks for the memories…👍 https://t.co/l099kjOFsf

The former Real Madrid forward scored 27 goals and provided five assists in his second stint with the club. He had joined the Red Devils from Juventus in the 2021 summer window.

