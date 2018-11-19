×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Manchester United transfer news: United to splash £80m for star defender, audacious bid plotted for Chelsea star and more - 19th November 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
958   //    19 Nov 2018, 21:29 IST

Manchester United are said to be plotting a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly
Manchester United are said to be plotting a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up for the day!

The January transfer window will be crucial for the Red Devils in their attempts to save their season. The club missed out on signing a number of top targets in the summer and will be keen to redeem themselves in January.

The rumour mills are already churning out brand new stories every day as we inch closer to the transfer window. Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumours have to say today.

#1 Everton Soares open to Manchester United move

Image result for everton soares gremio

Brazilian sensation Everton Soares could be open to a move to Manchester United next summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old Gremio striker has raised eyebrows with his impressive 17-goal haul in 43 games in all competitions this season. Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing him to Old Trafford with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez struggling for form and Anthony Martial's future yet to reach a concrete conclusion.

He is valued around £30 million and has also been on the radar of United's arch-rivals Manchester City. He is said to have a release clause of £53.5 million in the new deal he signed with Gremio in August.

Responding to the rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford, he said:

"We all hear the rumours at some point, right?"

"I’m going through an exceptional phase, and we know how hard it is when clubs from England look at Brazilian players, for their quality."

"Let’s see what happens at the end of the season, wait until it is over, and see what’s best both for me and Gremio."

Everton's latest contract with Gremio expires in December 2022

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United N'Golo Kante Kalidou Koulibaly Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football Manchester United Transfer News
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
Manchester United News: United could sign Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid want Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United open talks with Chelsea for...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Star Wants to Reunite with Mourinho Amidst...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City beat Barcelona and Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United eye shock deal to sign Chelsea target,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: €251 million Real...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star wants to follow Ronaldo to Juventus,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us