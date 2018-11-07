×
Manchester United News: PSV winger reveals his love for United, Pogba heaps praise on Ronaldo and more - 7th November 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
News
303   //    07 Nov 2018, 20:35 IST

Hirving Lozano has expressed his admiration for Manchester United
Hirving Lozano has expressed his admiration for Manchester United

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Hirving Lozano reveals his love for boyhood club Manchester United

Highly-rated youngster Hirving Lozano has let known the world about his appreciation for Manchester United as a kid. The 23-year-old has been linked with a host of European heavyweights following his impressive displays in the World Cup this summer.

Speaking about Mark Van Bommel and his admiration for the Red Devils to talkSPORT Universe Premier, Lozano said:

“It´s nice English papers talk nicely about me. It's special. Personally, I say thanks for the nice words. I learn a lot from every manager. Every manager passes on something new. Mark van Bommel had a great career and you must learn from every manager.”

"I always try to improve and give something extra. I will keep on improving. I liked Manchester United a lot."

He also revealed his favourite amongst the Spanish giants as he said:

"In Spain my favourite team is Barcelona."

#2 Pogba heaps praise on Ronaldo ahead of Juventus clash

French midfielder Paul Pogba will face his old employers Juventus in the UCL for the first time since swapping them for Manchester United in 2016. Ahead of the crucial fixture, the 25-year-old has heaped compliments on former United great Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Old Lady from Real Madrid in the summer.

Appreciating the Portuguese skipper, the Frenchman said:

"I thought it was a really good thing for Juventus [to sign Ronaldo]. Obviously it's always good to have players like Cristiano in your team. Playing alongside great players like Ronaldo, like [Lionel] Messi and like Neymar is always a pleasure. Today he is with Juventus."

"I think he is very happy to be here and I think it's a great thing for Juventus to have a player who scores as easily as he drinks water."

Manchester United are currently placed 2nd in Group H with 4 points under their belt.

#3 Manchester United team news for Juventus clash

Manchester United have travelled to Turin to face Massimiliano Allegri's men in their fourth group stage game in the UEFA Champions League. Jose Mourinho has received an injury boost ahead of the clash, with club captain Antonio Valencia and midfielder Marouane Fellaini both available for the game.

Antonio Valencia last appeared in a 0-0 draw against Valencia at the start of October. He has been absent due to a mouth surgery he had last month.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is set to miss the clash due to a muscle problem. The forward was also excluded from the squad as the Red Devils bagged a comeback victory against Bournemouth on the weekend.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba Massimiliano Allegri Jose Mourinho
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
