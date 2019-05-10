×
Manchester United News: Cardiff boss thinks Red Devils have 'wasted a lot of money'

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
127   //    10 May 2019, 19:54 IST

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) and Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) and Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock

What is the story?

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has claimed that Manchester United have already wasted a lot of money during their past transfer windows. The 70-year-old manager has also given some advice to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his pre-match press conference ahead of their Weekend fixture against Manchester United.

In case you didn't know

Manchester United, who have recently secured their UEFA Europa League spot for the next season, will be looking to sign some big names during the summer. If the reports surrounding the club are to be believed, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given an enormous amount of money to recruit players during this upcoming summer transfer window.

The heart of the matter

In the pre-match press conference, Warnock was asked whether he would like give some managerial advice to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In reply, the Cardiff boss said,

"He's not like me with the fact that he has got absolute top-quality players and he can buy top-quality players. So it's a little bit different."
"He will be judged on the signings he makes and how much money they spend, because they have wasted a lot of money."
"I was listening to David Moyes last week at some stage... are they any better off than when David was there? And they've spent about £400m since then."

Then, he explained how Ole could change Manchester United.

"You've got to have a structure where you try and sign the best players that can be available for your job to actually move the club forward. It does seem that over the past few years, I'm not sure how much thought has gone into some of the signings.
"It might take - people say two or three windows - I think it could be 10 years."

He has also believed that Manchester United will retain their image of a giant in English football as he said,

"I can't see them catching the two top clubs up for another four or five years. But I think they will."

As per rumours, Manchester United is on the verge of making their first summer signing in the form of Swansea City winger Daniel James.

Also Read: Daniel James: Player Profile of Manchester United's latest winger target

Speaking on this matter, Warnock continued,

"I think they're going to go back to the Man Utd values now, which is signing young players. That type of player [James] I think Man Utd want now. They've got nothing to lose now, I think they've to generate that enthusiasm, verve, that you get with young players."

What's next?

Manchester United will host Cardiff City this Sunday at Old Trafford in their last match of this 2018-19 Premier League season.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Cardiff City Football Paul Pogba Daniel James David Moyes Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
