Manchester United News: David de Gea puts forward two conditions before renewing contract

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.37K // 25 May 2019, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What’s the story?

David de Gea has been linked to various clubs with the transfer window closing in. The former Atletico Madrid keeper is entering his final year of contract and is yet to resolve his contract with Manchester United.

The shotstopper has now put forward two conditions if he is to renew his contract with the Red Devils. The Spaniard wants to be the highest paid player at the club and also wants assurances that United will be competing for major titles next season.

In case you didn’t know..

David de Gea is garnering interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to sign a world class goalkeeper with Gianluigi Buffon not at his very best due to father time slowly getting the better of him.

Meanwhile, De Gea has made 362 appearances for United since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has established himself as one of the world's best goalkeepers and the club would not be keen on seeing him leave.

The heart of the matter

If reports coming out of England are to believed, De Gea is willing to put pen to paper on a new contract renewal but has put forward two conditions before he does so.

Spain's No.1 wants a deal that makes him one of the club's top earners, with a salary similar to the one being paid to Alexis Sanchez. Alongside that, the goalkeeper is also seeking assurances that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will compete for major trophies in the upcoming season.

De Gea did not have the best of seasons as he made huge blunders against top sides like Manchester City, Barcelona, Chelsea as well as Everton. Despite these below average performances the club has full faith in him and believes he will rise above this to be the best version of himself.

What's next?

Manchester United, before revolutionizing their squad, will like to tie down their best players amid interest from PSG and with potential departure of Alexis Sanchez, they may be able to resolve the matter.