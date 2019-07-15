×
Manchester United News: Paul Pogba's move away from Old Trafford looks highly unlikely this summer

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
351   //    15 Jul 2019, 23:52 IST

Manchester United Training Session
Manchester United Training Session

What's the story?

Amid intense speculation over his future at Manchester United, Paul Pogba looks set to spend at least one more season at Old Trafford.

In case you missed it...

Paul Pogba arrived in the summer of 2016 for his second stint as a Manchester United player, previously making his name at youth level for the Old Trafford outfit. During his three years at Old Trafford, Pogba has managed to win two trophies - the League Cup and Europa League.

The Frenchman's 2018/19 campaign was the best in terms of personal statistics, where he plundered 13 goals and registered nine assists in the Premier League. Despite him being central to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's vision of United's rebuild, Pogba is considering his future in Manchester, with fears regarding the club's ambition and stance to challenge for major honours in the near future.

During the China tour with Adidas, Paul was pressed about his United future. He responded by saying,

"There is a lot of thinking [going on],”
“I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else.
“After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season … it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Since his teasing comments, Real Madrid and Juventus have emerged as the frontrunners to prise Paul Pogba away from Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer market.

The heart of the matter...

As we reported earlier, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was convinced that Paul could be persuaded to stay at Old Trafford. To assert this stance further, The Guardian has also reported in this direction.

Until now, Manchester United haven't received any bids for Paul Pogba, with the club's high valuation (£150 million-£170 million) being the prime factor. Zinedine Zidane is quite keen to work with the French midfielder at Madrid, but Los Blancos' summer spending spree has compelled them to value him for nothing in excess of £120m.

On the other hand, Juventus have already acquired the services of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey, which has put the Italians in a very good space in terms of midfield players.

With a lack of buyers and less than four weeks left before the window shuts, it looks like Paul Pogba is set to prolong his stay in England.

What's next?

To convince Paul Pogba of United's project, Ole Gunnar Solskajer is keen on signing sign a midfielder like Bruno Fernandes to partner the Frenchman in United's midfield.

Also read: Why Bruno Fernandes should be the summer transfer priority for the Red Devils


